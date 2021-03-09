India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI, live: Mithali Raj opts to field first as hosts look to bounce back
Updates from second ODI between India and South Africa in Lucknow.
Live updates
Pitch report: Snehal Pradhan and Amol Muzumdar reckon this is going to be a good batting track. There is some surprise that India (and SA if they had won the toss) opted to bowl first. A black soil pitch this one and the duo reckon 225-250 is a par score.
Confirmation of playing XIs:
India playing XI: Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Sushma Verma, Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi
South Africa playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus(c), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty(wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba
08.51 am: One change for India, Mansi Joshi replacing Monica Patel who had made her debut in the opener.
08.45 am: South Africa are unchanged, awaiting team news from the Indian camp.
TOSS: India have won the toss today and will be bowling first.
08.31 am: On Monday, Harmanpreet Kaur turned 32. Which is just an excuse for us to relive an epic.
08.25 am: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second ODI between India and South Africa where Mithali Raj and Co face a test of their mettle. It was not a good outing all around for India in the first ODI on Sunday and it resulted in their heaviest defeat in this format against South Africa (in terms of balls remaining or wickets remaining).
India evidently looked like side that had not played competitive cricket for a long time in the opener of the five-match series on Sunday. A better prepared, much improved South Africa, on the other hand, were clinical and will once again pose a tough challenge today, as well in the coming games.
Here’s a recap of the first match before we look forward to today’s action:
First ODI, as it happened: Bowlers, Lee, Wolvaardt star in eight-wicket win for visitors
First ODI: India’s big loss to South Africa was nothing but their search for a lost rhythm