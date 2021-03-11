Reigning champions Lyon won 3-1 at Brondby on Wednesday to cruise into the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League.

In other early games on Wednesday, Chelsea drew 1-1 away to Atletico Madrid in Italy to advance and Wolfsburg won 2-0 away to go through against ISK of Norway in a game played in Hungary.

In Denmark, Lyon, leading 2-0 from the first leg, had an early shock.

Nanna Christiansen gave the home team an 11th minute lead, but English striker Nikita Parris replied after 32 minutes and Melvine Malard put the visitors ahead in the match 10 minutes later. Veteran France centre-half Wendie Renard converted a 50th minute penalty so seal a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Chelsea, who led 2-0 from the first leg, played Atletico in Monza because Covid-19 restrictions prevented the reigning English champions travelling to Madrid.

The match pivoted on a pair of penalty kicks two minutes apart in the second half. In the 75th minute, Chelsea’s Niamh Charles conceded a spot kick but Atletico’s English striker Toni Duggan hit the woodwork.

Two minutes later, Sonia Garcia of Atletico gave away a penalty and Chelsea’s Norwegian defender Maren Mjelde converted. French striker Emelyne Laurent equalised with almost the last kick of the game but Chelsea went through 3-1 on aggregate.

In Gyor, Wolfsburg scored twice in the two minutes before half time.

ISK Lillestrom’s Ina Gausdal put the ball into her own net in the 43rd minute and Wolfsburg’s Norwegian midfielder Ingrid Syrstad Engen added a second in the 45th minute to seal a 4-0 aggregate victory.

In Hjoerring, Denmark, Barcelona built on their first innings lead to beat with five goals to beat Fortuna win 9-0 on aggregate.

Results

Last 16, second legs

At Monza, Italy

Atletico Madrid (ESP) 1 (Laurent 90+3) Chelsea (ENG) 1 (Mjelde 77-pen)

Chelsea win 3-1 on aggregate

At Gyor, Hungary

Lillestrom SK (NOR) 0 Wolfsburg (GER) 2 (Gasudal og-43, Syrstad Engen 45)

Wolfsburg win 4-0 on aggregate

At Brondby, Denmark

Brondby (DEN) 1 (Christiansen 11) Lyon (FRA) 3 (Parris 32, Malard 42, Renard pen-50)

Lyon win 5-1 on aggregate

At Hjoerring, Denmark

Fortuna (DEN) 0 Barcelona (ESP) 5 (Bonmati 36, 49, Mariona pen-55, Oshoala 78, Torrejon 86)

Barcelona win 9-0 on aggregate

At Munich

Bayern Munich (GER) 3 (Magull pen-2, Boye Soerensen 35, Lohmann pen-60) BIIK Kazygurt (KAZ) 0

Bayern win 9-1 on aggregate

With AFP Inputs