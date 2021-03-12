Mithali Raj on Friday became just the second woman and the first Indian to score 10,000 runs in international cricket.

The 38-year-old joined England legend Charlotte Edwards in the elite club of 10,000 runs across formats in women’s cricket. Edwards had reached the landmark in 2016.

The India ODI captain achieved the feat with a boundary off Anneke Bosch in the 28th over of her side’s innings during the ongoing third match against South Africa in Lucknow.

However, she was dismissed soon after reaching the milestone. She departed off the next ball, flicking a Bosch delivery straight to Mignon du Preez at midwicket, after making 36 runs off 50 balls with five boundaries. India finished with 248/5 in the 50 overs after being asked to bat first.

Most international runs Player Matches Runs 50s/100s Charlotte Edwards 309 10273 67/13 Mithali Raj 311 10001 75/8 Suzie Bates 247 7849 48/11 Stafanie Taylor 234 7816 57/5 Meg Lanning 194 6900 29/16

Mithali is currently the highest run-getter in ODI cricket, closing in on 7,000 runs in the format. She is also the first woman to score 6,000 runs in the 50-over format.

She made her debut on June 26, 1999 in an ODI against Ireland and scored a century – the youngest centurion in the format till date. She last played a T20I in 2019 before announcing her retirement from the format and India had not played a Test match since 2014.

Here’s a look at her batting career:

Mithali Raj batting stats Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave 100 50 Tests 10 16 3 663 214 51 1 4 ODIs 211 190 53 6938 125* 50.64 7 54 T20Is 89 84 21 2364 97* 37.52 0 17

A look at some of the reactions to her achievement

Heartiest congratulations Mithali on completing 1️⃣0️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs in International Cricket.



Terrific achievement... 👏🏻

Keep going strong! 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/1D2ybiVaUt — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 12, 2021

.@M_Raj03 completing 10k international runs 👏@raut_punam scoring 77 👍

2⃣ fifty-plus stands 👌#TeamIndia 163/4 with 15 overs to go.



📸📸: How the third @Paytm #INDWvSAW ODI has panned out so far. pic.twitter.com/6XdKwPIYxo — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 12, 2021

Players to reach 10000 runs in Women's internationals:-

Charlotte Edwards🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (in 2016)

Mithali Raj🇮🇳 (in 2021)



✔️Both did it in 3rd ODI against SA - with series at 1-1.

✔️It was Laura Wolvaardt's debut series then, and now her captaincy debut.

✔️Both reached it with a four. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 12, 2021

It has been a long journey this for Mithali. Enroute a few milestones have been reached and crossed. Congrats @M_Raj03 for yet another accomplishment. 10,000 international runs and counting... @BCCIWomen @BCCI pic.twitter.com/BpMoem9rUF — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) March 12, 2021

Many congratulations on reaching 10,000 international runs @M_Raj03 Terrific achievement, a testament to your fitness, skill and dedication towards the game🙌 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/EnWgF5HniM — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 12, 2021

Mithali Raj completes 10000 runs in international cricket. Made her debut in 1999: is the first woman cricketer to complete 20 years in international cricket.Congratulations for this momentous achievement.Her ultimate goal is to win the WC. Hope she achieves her dream @M_Raj03 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 12, 2021

273 more needed to add another feather to her illustrious cap.



Next Milestone Updated for Mithali Raj. 😃#MithaliRaj #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/WHOol7AtxT — Vishal Yadav (@vishalyadavgcc) March 12, 2021

Mithali Raj made her debut In 1999, 4 different decades in highest level and completed 10,000 runs in 2021 - Captain, leader, Legend, Mithali. What a absolute champion in Women's cricket. pic.twitter.com/or3qP7Rcb3 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 12, 2021

Both amazed and hardly surprised that she continued to push the boundaries of possibilities of Indian cricket.



A once in a lifetime player! #MithaliRaj https://t.co/lGS6dyEO8j — Lavanya L Narayanan (🏡) (@lav_narayanan) March 12, 2021

Mithali Raj is the second woman to score 10,000 international runs in all-formats. The first was England’s Charlotte Edwards.#INDvSA — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) March 12, 2021