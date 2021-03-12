Mithali Raj on Friday became just the second woman and the first Indian to score 10,000 runs in international cricket.
The 38-year-old joined England legend Charlotte Edwards in the elite club of 10,000 runs across formats in women’s cricket. Edwards had reached the landmark in 2016.
The India ODI captain achieved the feat with a boundary off Anneke Bosch in the 28th over of her side’s innings during the ongoing third match against South Africa in Lucknow.
However, she was dismissed soon after reaching the milestone. She departed off the next ball, flicking a Bosch delivery straight to Mignon du Preez at midwicket, after making 36 runs off 50 balls with five boundaries. India finished with 248/5 in the 50 overs after being asked to bat first.
Most international runs
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|50s/100s
|Charlotte Edwards
|309
|10273
|67/13
|Mithali Raj
|311
|10001
|75/8
|Suzie Bates
|247
|7849
|48/11
|Stafanie Taylor
|234
|7816
|57/5
|Meg Lanning
|194
|6900
|29/16
Mithali is currently the highest run-getter in ODI cricket, closing in on 7,000 runs in the format. She is also the first woman to score 6,000 runs in the 50-over format.
She made her debut on June 26, 1999 in an ODI against Ireland and scored a century – the youngest centurion in the format till date. She last played a T20I in 2019 before announcing her retirement from the format and India had not played a Test match since 2014.
Here’s a look at her batting career:
Mithali Raj batting stats
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|100
|50
|Tests
|10
|16
|3
|663
|214
|51
|1
|4
|ODIs
|211
|190
|53
|6938
|125*
|50.64
|7
|54
|T20Is
|89
|84
|21
|2364
|97*
|37.52
|0
|17
A look at some of the reactions to her achievement