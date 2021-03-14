Mithali Raj on Sunday became the first woman to score 7,000 runs in One Day International cricket. Already the highest run getter in the format, the India captain reached the 7,000-run milestone in her 213th match, which was the fourth match against South Africa in Lucknow.

In the last match, the 38-year-old had become just the second woman to reach 10,000 international runs after England’s Charlotte Edwards. She had surpassed Edwards tally to become highest run-getter and the first woman to breach 6,000-run mark in ODIs at the 2017 World Cup.

Mithali scored a 71-ball 45 before being dismissed by medium pacer Tumi Sekhukhune in the 38th over of the fourth ODI. She hit four boundaries during her stay in the middle.

India finished with a solid 266/4, after Punam Raut’s third ODI ton and a 33-ball fifty from Harmanpreet Kaur. It is their third highest total in a home ODI.

Magnificent Mithali! 🙌🙌#TeamIndia ODI skipper becomes the first woman cricketer to score 7⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ ODI runs. 👏👏



What a performer she has been! 👍👍@M_Raj03 @Paytm #INDWvSAW pic.twitter.com/qDa6KZymlg — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 14, 2021

First player in Women's ODIs to reach:-



1000 runs - Debbie Hockley🇳🇿 in 1988

2000 - Debbie Hockley🇳🇿 in 1995

3000 - Debbie Hockley🇳🇿 in 1997

4000 - Debbie Hockley🇳🇿 in 2000

5000 - Charlotte Edwards🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 in 2015

6000 - Mithali Raj🇮🇳 in 2017

7000 - MITHALI RAJ🇮🇳 in 2021#INDvSA — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 14, 2021

Mithali Raj becomes the FIRST woman cricketer to score 7000 ODI runs.



Fastest to score 7000 ODI runs for India by inns (Men/Women) :

161 - Virat Kohli

174 - Sourav Ganguly

181 - Rohit Sharma

188 - MS Dhoni

189 - Sachin Tendulkar

192 - Mithali Raj *

204 - Rahul Dravid#INDWvSAW — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) March 14, 2021

Mithali Raj is the first woman to score 7,000 career runs in ODI cricket.



Innings batted for each 1,000 run landmark:



0-1,000 - 29

1-2,000 - 29

2-3,000 - 30

3-4,000 - 24

4-5,000 - 32

5-6,000 - 20

6-7,000 - 28#INDvSA — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) March 14, 2021

Mithali Raj has reached that stage of her career where every match she plays, every run she makes and every breath she takes is a world record. Absolute Champion! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/8Yc4NAHBzs — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 14, 2021

Mithali Raj 🇮🇳 first to 7000 runs in WODIs (ave 50.74)

landmarks reached..

Debut: 1999 (made 114*)

1000: in 2003 (19th player)

2000: in 2006 (8th)

3000: in 2008 (5th)

4000: in 2011 (5th)

5000: in 2015 (2nd)

6000: in 2017 (1st & only)

7000: in 2021 (1st & only)#IndvsSA #IndvSA — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 14, 2021