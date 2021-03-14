Mithali Raj on Sunday became the first woman to score 7,000 runs in One Day International cricket. Already the highest run getter in the format, the India captain reached the 7,000-run milestone in her 213th match, which was the fourth match against South Africa in Lucknow.
In the last match, the 38-year-old had become just the second woman to reach 10,000 international runs after England’s Charlotte Edwards. She had surpassed Edwards tally to become highest run-getter and the first woman to breach 6,000-run mark in ODIs at the 2017 World Cup.
Mithali scored a 71-ball 45 before being dismissed by medium pacer Tumi Sekhukhune in the 38th over of the fourth ODI. She hit four boundaries during her stay in the middle.
India finished with a solid 266/4, after Punam Raut’s third ODI ton and a 33-ball fifty from Harmanpreet Kaur. It is their third highest total in a home ODI.