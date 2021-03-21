An injured Jofra Archer was on Sunday omitted from a 14-member England squad for the three-match One-Day International series against India starting in Pune on Tuesday.

England captain Eoin Morgan on Saturday had said that Archer was likely to pull out of the ODI series and the ensuing IPL as the star pacer’s elbow injury has worsened.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board said that “Archer is returning to the UK for further management and investigation of his right elbow injury. He has been deemed unfit for selection for the ODI series that features matches on 23, 26 and 28 March.”

Archer is also going to miss the start of IPL 2021, ECB announced.

Three additional players – Jake Ball, Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan – who were a part of the just-concluded T20I series, which India won 3-2, will travel with the squad as cover.

Matt Parkinson, who was a reserve for the T20I series, is now a part of the main ODI squad.

Kohli’s form, Bhuvneshwar’s return, Surya’s rise: Takeaways from India’s T20 series win over England

Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Prasidh Krishna named in 18-member ODI squad

England’s ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Additional members travelling with the squad: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan

India’s ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.