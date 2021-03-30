Deepti Sharma’s superb all-round performance helped Bengal defeat Madhya Pradesh while Andhra Pradesh overcame Vidarbha in Rajkot on Tuesday to complete the semi-final line-up of the Senior Women’s One Day Trophy.

Returning to the domestic circuit after the series against South Africa, Deepti put in quite the all-round effort for Bengal after captain Rumeli Dhar opted to bat first.

Opening the batting, she scored 94 out of the teams’ total of 205 and was the eighth wicket to fall in the 45th over of the innings. And in the MP run-chase, she picked up 3/40 with the ball as Bengal won by 28 runs.

For MP, who were bowled out for 177, captain Pooja Vastrakar was the top performer with 48 runs at No 3 and two wickets earlier.

Deepti’s effort with the bat was the significant difference between the two sides as the next best score was Vastrakar’s 48 at SCA Stadium Ground B.

In the main venue, Andhra overcame a late fightback from Vidarbha to post a 49-run win, riding on Jhansi Lakshmi’s 5/26.

Andhra, opting to bat first, rode on captain Anusha’s half century to post 218. They had Vidarbha reeling at 100/8 but a lower-order rally made for some nervous moments before Lakshmi fittingly took the final wicket.

Semi-final 1: Jharkhand v Andhra 01 April 2021, 09:00 IST, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot Semi-final 2: Railways v Bengal 01 April 2021, 09:00 IST, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Ground B, Rajkot

Scorecard for Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh here.

Scorecard for Andhra vs Vidarbha here.