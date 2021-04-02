Bayern Munich cruised into the Women’s Champions League semi-finals beating Rosengard 1-0 away for an aggregate 4-0 win on Thursday.

Lea Schuller headed the only goal of the game in the 22nd minute in Munich to join Chelsea and Barcelona in the hat for the semi-final draw.

Four-time champions Lyon lead Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 from a first leg with the decider to be played April 18 to complete the final four.

Chelsea made the semi-finals on Wednesday after brushing aside Wolfsburg 3-0 and 5-1 on aggregate, while Barcelona got past Manchester City 4-2 thanks to a three-goal first-leg lead.