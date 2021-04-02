On April 2, 2021, India celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the unforgettable 2011 ICC World Cup triumph. Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team was hailed for giving India its second 50-over world title with their victory against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in 2011.
Heading into the 2011 World Cup, India were looked at as one of the favourites to win the title. They were playing at home and aiming to claim the trophy for the first time since Kapil Dev and Co’s epic triumph in 1983.
Pause, rewind, play: India’s road to World Cup 2011 glory – a match-by-match recap
And Dhoni’s men didn’t disappoint as they held their nerve right through the tournament to etch their names in history. The tournament saw two Sachin Tendulkar centuries apart from valuable contributions from every member of the squad.
Yuvraj Singh won the player of the tournament award for his all-round heroics, while it was Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir who did the star turn in the final. Zaheer Khan was the joint-highest wicket taker and a key player for India with the ball.
Here are reactions from players and fans to mark the 10-year anniversary of India’s 2011 World Cup triumph: