On April 2, 2021, India celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the unforgettable 2011 ICC World Cup triumph. Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team was hailed for giving India its second 50-over world title with their victory against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in 2011.

Heading into the 2011 World Cup, India were looked at as one of the favourites to win the title. They were playing at home and aiming to claim the trophy for the first time since Kapil Dev and Co’s epic triumph in 1983.

Pause, rewind, play: India’s road to World Cup 2011 glory – a match-by-match recap

And Dhoni’s men didn’t disappoint as they held their nerve right through the tournament to etch their names in history. The tournament saw two Sachin Tendulkar centuries apart from valuable contributions from every member of the squad.

Yuvraj Singh won the player of the tournament award for his all-round heroics, while it was Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir who did the star turn in the final. Zaheer Khan was the joint-highest wicket taker and a key player for India with the ball.

Here are reactions from players and fans to mark the 10-year anniversary of India’s 2011 World Cup triumph:

Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup 🇮🇳 win. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2021

April 2, 2011 - a day when history was created! We wanted to win the WC for India & for the master @sachin_rt who carried the nation’s expectations over decades!



Indebted to be able to represent India & bring glory to our nation 🙏🏻 🇮🇳 #AlwaysBleedBlue #WC2011 @ICC @BCCI pic.twitter.com/kCR7pTL6Bx — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 2, 2021

A billion Indians won the World Cup on this day! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 #10Years #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/o6DaUibGKl — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 2, 2021

April 2: 10 years ago , the moment of a lifetime. #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/mhicAPqDL2 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 2, 2021

#10years of winning the World Cup, fulfilling the dream of every Indian around the world. It’s such a nostalgic feeling where I can relive each moment of lifting the trophy & making our country proud. It will be cherished forever. #Worldcup2011 #IndianCricketTeam @BCCI 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/IFOttlXbUr — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 2, 2021

It's been 10 years but there are many memories still afresh. 2011 World Cup win - The golden moment which always will stay close to my heart. What a night it was for one billion Indian fans! pic.twitter.com/UCi25KVbti — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 2, 2021

It was the proudest moment for a cricketer, brother and a Indian cricket team’s fan https://t.co/viMNS3bTte — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 2, 2021

A day that will always be etched in the memory of every Indian cricket lover. Well done guys ! #WorldCup2011 https://t.co/q9Fwune8jo — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 2, 2021

🇱🇰 A brilliant ton from Jayawardene sets up the game

🇮🇳 India stumble before Gambhir steps up

🙌 MS Dhoni finishes things off in style



The @cricketworldcup 2011 Final was an absolute classic.



Watch the highlights 🎥 #CWC11Rewind — ICC (@ICC) April 2, 2021

A date seized in our memory forever. Celebrating our pride and gratitude to our legendary champions who brought glory to the entire nation! Thank you @msdhoni @GautamGambhir etc al!#WorldCup2011 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/pp4ezCtYcw — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) April 2, 2021

2011 WC Triumph was definitely one of the greatest moment of my sport-watching experience. The night that brought India to a standstill and Team 🇮🇳 were crowned World Champions 🏆 Brings so much joy watching it even after a decade. #10YearsOf2011WC pic.twitter.com/oTWzEcTp0Z — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) April 2, 2021

In 2012, the coach of the Sri Lankan team who played that WC final in 2011 was also with KKR, and he told us that the man who took the game away from them was Gautam Gambhir.

Never gets his due for one of the great World Cup knocks under pressure!

Gautam Gambhir, April 2nd, 2011 pic.twitter.com/0spCXe7iH1 — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 2, 2021

Gautam Gambhir - 97 (122) vs Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in 2011 Cricket World Cup (F)



10 years to the innings that won us the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/P1YJ9hY0lJ — 𝐀.𝐆. (@TheRampShot) April 2, 2021

Today 10 years ago, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai...

Virat Kohli beautifully summed up the occasion “Sachin Tendulkar has carried the burden of the nation for 21 years; it was time we carried him. Chak de India!” 🇮🇳#WorldCup2011 pic.twitter.com/mRytOd3TlI — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 2, 2021

10 years this day.. the second best day of watching Indian cricket! Best day still has to be June 25, 1983.. but that final shot of @msdhoni will live forever.. as will @GautamGambhir and the entire team. Take a bow guys! And thank you! #2011WorldCup — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 2, 2021