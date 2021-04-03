Fantasy Premier League is back after two-week international break. FPL managers would have welcomed it after months of non-stop action and more so after GW29, which was the lowest-scoring gameweek this season.

But as the Premier League enters its business end, there will be no further breaks till the campaign finishes. For FPL managers, the final eight gameweeks are usually the most crucial as the season’s double gameweeks feature during this period. But this season, it’s a bit different as the campaign’s biggest gameweeks happened much earlier in the season due to the Covid-19 interuuptions.

However, there are a few smaller double gameweeks on the horizon and one featuring Tottenham Hotspur has already been announced in Gameweek 32.

However, as far as GW30 is concerned, a lot of FPL managers would be looking to remodel their sides that were designed to accommodate as many active players in blank GW29.

There’s plenty on offer in GW30 though as Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Everton face easy games that FPL managers could target. The rest of the big teams – Leicester and Manchester City and Liverpool and Arsenal face each other.

Fixture Difficulty

Chelsea, Arsenal and Everton have the easiest fixtures in the coming weeks but Tottenham aren’t to be missed as well as they have a double gameweek in GW32. So assets from these teams would be high in demand.

Leeds and Leicester players who were enjoying high ownership could be offloaded as their fixtures are set to turn for the worse in the next three gameweeks.

Crystal Palace blank in GW32, so anyone looking to bring in players from the London side must keep that in mind.

City and Spurs, who will face each other in the Carabao Cup final, will blank in GW33.

Team *Combined Difficulty rating for GW 30-32 GW30 opponent (Mar 12) GW31 opponent GW32 opponent Arsenal 8 (4, 2, 2) LIV(H) SHU(A) FUL(H) Aston Villa 11 (2, 4, 5) FUL(H) LIV(A) MCI(H) Brighton 12 (4, 4, 4) MUN(A) EVE(H) CHE(A) Burnley 9 (3, 2, 4) SOU(A) NEW(H) MUN(A) Chelsea 8 (2, 3, 3) WBA(H) CRY(A) BHA(H) Crystal Palace 10 (3, 4, NA) EVE(A) CHE(H) NA Everton 8 (3, 2, 3) CRY(H) BHA(A) TOT(H) Fulham 9 (3, 3, 3) AVL(A) WOL(H) ARS(A) Leeds 11 (2, 5, 4) SHU(H) MCI(A) MUN(H) Leicester 11 (5, 4, 2) MCI(H) WHU(A) WBA(H) Liverpool 9 (3, 3, 3) ARS(A) AVL(H) LEE(A) Man City 9 (4, 3, 3) LEI(A) LEE(H) AVL(A) Man Utd 9 (3, 4, 2) BHA(H) TOT(A) BUR(H) Newcastle 9 (3, 2, 4) TOT(H) BUR(A) WHU(H) Sheffield Utd 9 (3, 3, 3) LEE (A) ARS(H) WOL(A) Southampton 8 (2, 2, 4) BUR(H) WBA(A) TOT(A) Spurs 9 (3, 4, 3, 2) NEW(A) MUN(H) EVE(A), SOU(H) West Brom 10 (4, 2, 4) CHE(A) SOU(H) LEI(A) West Ham 10 (3, 4, 3) WOL(A) LEI(H) NEW(A) Wolves 8 (4, 2, 2) WHU(H) FUL(A) SHU(H) as per FPL website

The big ins and outs

Midfielders are in demand this week and the top five most transferred in players hail from the middle of the park. The in-form Jesse Lingard leads the charts followed by Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes. Liverpool’s Diogo Jota and Man City’s Kevin de Bruyne complete the list.

Most transferred (in) players ahead of GW28 Position Player Club MID Lingard WHU MID Mount CHE MID Fernandes MUN MID Jota LIV MID De Bruyne MCI

Spurs duo of Heung-min Son and Gareth Bale are on their way out of FPL teams. Son was considered an injury doubt till Friday before Jose Mourinho confirmed his availability. As for Bale, his absence in the team last week coupled with talks of him returning to Real Madrid have put off FPL managers.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has failed to reach the heights this season, is also on the way out of team mostly due to his high price. Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Leeds’ Patrick Bamford make up the list.

Most transferred (out) players ahead of GW28 Position Player Club MID Son TOT MID Bale TOT MID Aubameyang ARS FWD Watkins AVL FWD Bamford LEE

Top picks for Gameweek 29

Whether you bring them in through transfers or (luckily enough) have them in your squad already, these are the five hottest selections for GW 29:

Raphinha (Leeds United): The Leeds midfielder is one of the most attack-minded midfielders in the Leeds side and has already registered six goals and six assists this season. Up against a Sheffield United side that have the worst xGA (Expected Goals Against) in the Premier League over the last five GWs, Leeds and especially Raphinha could be devastating.

Harry Kane (Tottenham): Mr Consistent for many years now, Harry Kane has been no different this season. With 17 goals and 13 assists to his name he is one of few must-have players this season. Facing a struggling Newcastle side this week, the Tottenham captain, who has been involved in 30 out of the 49 goals that Spurs have scored, should be part of your team.

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United): Just like Kane, Fernandes has personified consistency this season. With 16 goals and 12 assists, the Portuguese midfielder has been at the heart of everything that Manchester United have created. Brighton have been inconsistent all season and have found it hard to keep clean sheets against the top teams. It was Fernandes who netted the late winner when the two sides met earlier this season and he could do some serious damage again when the two teams meet.

Stuart Dallas (Leeds United): The Leeds United defender is the league’s third-highest scoring defender despite the lack of clean sheets for Marcelo Bielsa’s men. However, that has changed a bit off late especially at Elland Road where Leeds have conceded just once in three matches. Facing a Sheffield United side that haven’t scored in their last four away games, Dallas could be in for a big haul.

Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal): The Gunners forward is enjoying his best season in north London and has scored eleven times in the Premier League. He is second in xG charts for the last three gameweeks in the Premier League. The Reds have been in poor form in the league and have already lost to Arsenal in the Community Sheild. Lacazette will fancy his chances to continue his impressive for when Jurgen Klopp’s men come visiting.

Top differential picks for GW29:

Che Adams (Southampton): Adams has scored in each of his three GWs and is sixth in the league for xG in the last three weeks. Burnley are the fourth-worst team for xGA in the league over the last five GWs and it is a perfect opportunity for Adams to keep his scoring run going. Owned by just 5.4% of FPL managers, he is a top differential pick.

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City): Iheanacho is the league’s form player and has the best xG in the league over the last three GWs. With four goals during that period, Iheanacho has cemented his place in Brendan Rogers’ side. He also scored in his team’s win over Manchester United in the FA Cup and so even though he faces a tricky test against Manchester City this week he can be trusted to make an impact. Despite his heroics, he is owned by less than 4% FPL managers.

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea): The Blues captain is a regular starter under Thomas Tuchel and has been in fine form since the German’s arrival. Chelsea are yet to concede a goal at Stamford Bridge since he took charge and it’s unlikely to change against West Brom. The Spaniard is also always in the running for bonus points and does provide an occasional attacking return. Owned by less than 8% of FPL managers, he is a one of the top differential defenders

Captaincy Conundrum

The most important decision of the week is where to place the armband. There are a few obvious candidates this week with usual suspects Bruno Fernandes and Harry Kane leading the race. Leeds’ Bamford is also a great option. His teammate Dallas may not be on the list for most popular choices this week but he could be a great choice for the armband given how poor Sheffield United have been in recent weeks. With him carrying a goal threat, he could be the differential captain that could boost your rank.

For those who want to play it safe, putting the armband on Kane or Fernandes is the best bet. For those who want moderate but assured returns, placing the armband on a Chelsea defender might not be a bad idea too.

FPL Deadline for GW29: 3:30 pm IST, Saturday, April 03, 2021.