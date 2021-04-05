The Australian women’s international cricket team is in a league of their own. They have been for a while.
On Sunday, they completed their 22nd straight victory in One Day Internationals, the longest ever streak in the history of the 50-over format, going past Ricky Ponting and Co’s record set in 2003.
Meg Lanning and Co achieved the staggering record at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, with a comfortable six-wicket win over New Zealand in the first ODI of a three-match series.
A remarkable group of women: Reactions to Australia’s record of most consecutive ODI wins
Five longest win-streaks in ODIs (combined)
|Team
|No of consecutive wins
|Duration
|Australian women's team
|22*
|From 2018* (Ongoing)
|Australian men's team
|22
|2003
|Australian women's team
|17
|1997-'99
|Australian women's team
|16
|1999-'00
|Indian women's team
|16
|2016-'17
The last time Australia suffered a defeat in the 50-over format was in 2017, when they lost against England during the ODI leg of the Women’s Ashes match at Coffs Harbour. In fact, since the 2017 World Cup, when Harmanpreet Kaur led India to victory in the semi-final with a sensational innings, Australia have won 24 of the 25 ODIs they’ve competed in.
Indeed, one of the many brilliant traits about this team, the Australian women’s cricket team’s response to significant defeats is quite sensational. They lost 2016 the World T20 final against West Indies and responded by winning the next two World Cups.
It speaks volumes about the structures they have in place. “Trust in process” is a cliche in sport but this team exemplifies it. It certainly helps they are just really good at the cricket thing when they step out on the field but it’s also about so much more.
Australia’s world record ODI winning streak from March 12, 2018:— via CA
vs India 3-0
vs Pakistan 3-0
vs New Zealand 3-0
vs England 3-0
vs West Indies 3-0
vs Sri Lanka 3-0
vs New Zealand 3-0
vs New Zealand 1-0
The streak began against India in Baroda in March 2018, when the hosts were swept 3-0 in the ODI series. It was billed as a strong response from the undisputed best team in the world, after an unexpected World Cup defeat. And a look at their margins of victories paints a clear picture of how far ahead of their competition Australia are.
The 22-match win streak
|Team
|Opposition
|Margin
|Balls remaining
|Ground
|Match date
|AUS
|v IND
|8 wickets
|107
|Vadodara
|12 Mar 2018
|AUS
|v IND
|60 runs
|Vadodara
|15 Mar 2018
|AUS
|v IND
|97 runs
|Vadodara
|18 Mar 2018
|AUS
|v PAK
|5 wickets
|112
|Kuala Lumpur
|18 Oct 2018
|AUS
|v PAK
|150 runs
|Kuala Lumpur
|20 Oct 2018
|AUS
|v PAK
|89 runs
|Kuala Lumpur
|22 Oct 2018
|AUS
|v NZ
|5 runs
|Perth
|22 Feb 2019
|AUS
|v NZ
|95 runs
|Adelaide
|24 Feb 2019
|AUS
|v NZ
|7 wickets
|13
|Melbourne
|3 Mar 2019
|AUS
|v ENG
|2 wickets
|45
|Leicester
|2 Jul 2019
|AUS
|v ENG
|4 wickets
|28
|Leicester
|4 Jul 2019
|AUS
|v ENG
|194 runs
|Canterbury
|7 Jul 2019
|AUS
|v WI
|178 runs
|Coolidge
|5 Sep 2019
|AUS
|v WI
|151 runs
|North Sound
|8 Sep 2019
|AUS
|v WI
|8 wickets
|113
|North Sound
|11 Sep 2019
|AUS
|v SL
|157 runs
|Brisbane
|5 Oct 2019
|AUS
|v SL
|110 runs
|Brisbane
|7 Oct 2019
|AUS
|v SL
|9 wickets
|139
|Brisbane
|9 Oct 2019
|AUS
|v NZ
|7 wickets
|98
|Brisbane
|3 Oct 2020
|AUS
|v NZ
|4 wickets
|29
|Brisbane
|5 Oct 2020
|AUS
|v NZ
|232 runs
|Brisbane
|7 Oct 2020
|AUS
|v NZ
|6 wickets
|69
|Mount Maunganui
|4 Apr 2021
In this period of international cricket (March 12, 2018 to April 4, 2021), here are some of the metrics where Australia are leading the way:
- Most wins, of course. And that, despite playing fewer matches than South Africa, England and India.
- Best scoring rate in ODIs. Australia score at 5.62 runs per over, followed by England 5.02.
- Only team to not be bowled out below 200. Australia’s lowest score in this period is 241.
- Best boundary hitting rate. Australia have the best balls faced per fours hit and balls faced per sixes hit. Their six-hitting record is staggering, as the difference among teams shows in the table below.
- Best bowling Strike Rate, Economy Rate and most instances of bowlers taking four-plus wickets in an innings. Australia’s average ER in this period is the only figure below 4.00 runs per over.
Batting records b/w 12-3-2018 to 4-4-2021
|Team
|Mat
|100s
|50s
|50+ scores
|Balls per 4s
|Balls per six
|AUS
|22
|10
|29
|39
|9.81
|93.53
|BAN
|8
|0
|5
|5
|21.99
|1011.50
|ENG
|27
|7
|31
|38
|11.90
|166.93
|India
|26
|3
|32
|35
|13.34
|169.24
|Ire
|3
|0
|0
|0
|16.12
|693.00
|NZ
|22
|7
|19
|26
|12.59
|142.20
|PAK
|21
|1
|16
|17
|14.31
|345.19
|SA
|31
|3
|36
|39
|13.12
|161.41
|SL
|15
|2
|3
|5
|15.72
|226.17
|WI
|15
|1
|9
|10
|19.20
|171.91
Bowling records b/w 12-3-2018 to 4-4-2021
|Team
|Matches
|Econ
|SR
|4+ wicket hauls
|AUS
|22
|3.85
|30.90
|9
|ENG
|27
|4.06
|36.80
|6
|SA
|31
|4.09
|38.20
|5
|PAK
|21
|4.44
|38.70
|5
|India
|26
|4.24
|39.70
|5
|NZ
|22
|4.79
|43.60
|5
|WI
|15
|4.85
|45.00
|3
|BAN
|8
|4.47
|39.80
|1
|Ire
|3
|8.87
|56.10
|1
|SL
|15
|5.19
|53.50
|0
Women's ODIs: March 12, 2018 to April 4, 2021
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|W/L
|AUS
|22
|22
|0
|0
|0
|-
|SA
|31
|21
|8
|1
|1
|2.625
|ENG
|27
|16
|10
|0
|1
|1.600
|IND
|26
|14
|12
|0
|0
|1.166
|PAK
|21
|7
|12
|1
|1
|0.583
|NZ
|22
|6
|16
|0
|0
|0.375
|WI
|15
|3
|11
|0
|1
|0.272
|BAN
|8
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0.333
|SL
|15
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0.071
|IRE
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.000
Players
In all, 21 different players were used by Australia in this phase. Meg Lanning was the captain in 20 matches while Rachael Haynes was the skipper in two matches. Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner were the only players who featured in all 22 matches of the winning streak.
Most matches during winning streak
|Player
|Matches
|A Gardner
|22
|RL Haynes
|22
|AJ Healy
|22
|BL Mooney
|22
|MM Lanning
|20
|M Schutt
|20
|JL Jonassen
|19
|EA Perry
|19
|G Wareham
|19
|NJ Carey
|16
The most dominant batter for Australia during this period has been wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy. With a phenomenal average of 57, the right-hander, who also played a match-winning knock in the 2020 T20 World Cup final, scored 1197 runs in the 22 matches. She set the tone at the top of the order and remains one of the key members of the unit.
Next on the top-run scorers list are the captain and vice-captain – Lanning and Haynes. They scored 862 runs each but Lanning got them in two fewer games.
With their top three in fine form, and the likes of Perry, Mooney and Gardner to follow, Australia’s batting is arguably the best in the world.
Most runs during winning streak
|Player
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|AJ Healy
|22
|1197
|133
|57.00
|107.93
|3
|8
|170
|19
|RL Haynes
|21
|862
|118
|41.04
|79.74
|1
|6
|97
|8
|MM Lanning
|20
|862
|124
|53.87
|88.86
|3
|4
|105
|10
|EA Perry
|18
|665
|112*
|66.50
|75.91
|2
|4
|52
|6
|BL Mooney
|19
|550
|66
|45.83
|91.36
|0
|3
|57
|2
Left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen has been the standout performer with the ball for Australia during their unbeaten run. The 28-year-old, who made her ODI debut back in 2012 and is the top-ranked ODI bowler at the moment, has brilliant figures to her name and is someone Lanning trusts greatly.
Behind Jonassen on the list is, of course, Megan Schutt. The right-arm quick has been one of Australia’s most consistent performers for many years and is placed third in the ICC ODI rankings for bowlers.
These two are followed by Gardner and Perry, who add incredible depth to this Australian team with their all-round skills. Perry, of course, is perhaps the greatest all-rounder ever and Gardner too has transformed into a dependable match-winner for Australia.
Most wickets during winning streak
|Player
|Inns
|Wkts
|BBI
|Econ
|SR
|5
|JL Jonassen
|19
|39
|5/27
|3.42
|23.6
|1
|M Schutt
|20
|34
|4/32
|3.71
|29.4
|0
|A Gardner
|21
|26
|3/39
|3.79
|32.5
|0
|EA Perry
|19
|26
|7/22
|4.05
|28.6
|1
|G Wareham
|18
|20
|2/18
|4.25
|42.6
|0
Complete Bowling stats and Batting stats. All statistics courtesy ESPNCricinfo Statsguru.