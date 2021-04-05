24’ IND 0-0 UZB

A half chance for India. Manisha takes a shot at Uzbekistan goal from distance but it flies just over the crossbar. Wrong option perhaps by the Indian forward who had an option to pass to her teammate who was in space on the edge of the box. Much better from India in the last few minutes.

22’ IND 0-0 UZB

India now enjoying a spell with the ball but they fail to work the goalkeeper during this period. Both teams not at their best so far and giving the ball away too cheaply.

14’ IND 0-0 UZB

The home side dominating the possession so far but the Indians have been quite solid at the back so far and apart from that early save, Chauhan hasn’t been too busy in goal.

9’ IND 0-0 UZB

Indian line-up today: Aditi Chauhan (GK), Sweety Devi, Linthoingambi Devi, S Ranjana Chanu, Anju Tamang, Indumathi (C), Sangita Basfore, Dangmei Grace, Manisha, Soumya Guguloth, Pyari Xaxa

4’ IND 0-0 UZB

SAVE! India almost behind early but Aditi Chauhan saves the day with a great save from point blank range.

1’ IND 0-0 UZB

KICK OFF! The game gets underway in Olmaliq. Can India spring a surprise?

1’ IND 0-0 UZB

Hello and welcome to Live coverage of Indian women’s football team friendly game against Uzbekistan. Ranked 12 places above India, the hosts would provide a stern test for Indian side as they begin preparation for the AFC Asian Cup in 2022.