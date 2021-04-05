Uzbekistan vs India, international friendly live updates: India growing into the game
Follow live updates as Indian women’s team play their first of the two friendlies in Uzbekistan.
The Indian women’s team is set to play two friendlies – against hosts Uzbekistan on Monday and Belarus on Thursday – on their tour of the central Asian country.
Coach Maymol Rocky said playing against quality opponents will help her side prepare for the long term goal, that is getting ready for the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup which the country is hosting.
24’ IND 0-0 UZB
A half chance for India. Manisha takes a shot at Uzbekistan goal from distance but it flies just over the crossbar. Wrong option perhaps by the Indian forward who had an option to pass to her teammate who was in space on the edge of the box. Much better from India in the last few minutes.
22’ IND 0-0 UZB
India now enjoying a spell with the ball but they fail to work the goalkeeper during this period. Both teams not at their best so far and giving the ball away too cheaply.
14’ IND 0-0 UZB
The home side dominating the possession so far but the Indians have been quite solid at the back so far and apart from that early save, Chauhan hasn’t been too busy in goal.
9’ IND 0-0 UZB
Indian line-up today: Aditi Chauhan (GK), Sweety Devi, Linthoingambi Devi, S Ranjana Chanu, Anju Tamang, Indumathi (C), Sangita Basfore, Dangmei Grace, Manisha, Soumya Guguloth, Pyari Xaxa
4’ IND 0-0 UZB
SAVE! India almost behind early but Aditi Chauhan saves the day with a great save from point blank range.
1’ IND 0-0 UZB
KICK OFF! The game gets underway in Olmaliq. Can India spring a surprise?
Hello and welcome to Live coverage of Indian women’s football team friendly game against Uzbekistan. Ranked 12 places above India, the hosts would provide a stern test for Indian side as they begin preparation for the AFC Asian Cup in 2022.