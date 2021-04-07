In an interview shared by Delhi Capitals on their YouTube channel ahead of the start of Indian Premier League 2021, opening batsman Prithvi Shaw spoke about how head coach Ricky Ponting’s speeches remind him of actor Shah Rukh Khan.

“Whenever Ricky sir speaks, that song (from the movie Chak De! India) must always play in the background,” Shaw said with a smile.

“The boss is back. He is a very nice person. On the field he’s like a boss, off the field he’s like a friend. I am very happy he is back and let’s see how it goes,” the 21-year-old added.

Earlier this week, Ponting had revealed in an interview with cricket.com.au how he struggled to make sense of Shaw’s tactics during IPL 2020.

The young right-hander had a lean patch during the tournament and was eventually dropped from the playing XI as DC made their way to the final.

Couldn’t work that out: Ricky Ponting on Prithvi Shaw’s refusal to train during tough IPL 2020 phase

The former Australia captain said that Shaw refused to bat in the nets when he was out of form and that was something he didn’t quite understand.

“...he had an interesting theory on his batting last year – when he’s not scoring runs, he won’t bat, and when he is scoring runs, he wants to keep batting all the time,” Ponting said about Shaw.

“He had four or five games where he made under 10 and I’m telling him, ‘We have to go to the nets and work out (what’s wrong)‘, and he looked me in the eye and said, ‘No, I’m not batting today’. I couldn’t really work that out.”