AB de Villiers hit a classy 48 off 27 to help Royal Challengers Bangalore defeat champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match of Indian Premier League 2021 in Chennai.

Chasing 160 at the Chepauk, RCB seemed to be on course for a win. But after wickets of Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell, they were put under intense pressure thanks to some disciplined bowling by Mumbai.

However, as he has done so often in the past, de Villiers found another gear to take his team over the line.

IPL 2021 MI vs RCB as it happened: AB de Villiers plays a blinder to help RCB defeat MI in thriller



Here are reactions to ABD’s masterclass:

English not my strong suit. What’s the adjective for ‘better than genius’?

That’s what AB is! Really! 🙏🏼🙏🏼#RCBvsMI — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 9, 2021

That legendary finisher! Forever grateful to AB de Villiers 🙌🏻😇❤️ #MIvsRCB #RCB — Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) April 9, 2021

What a thriller at Chennai to start the 14 edition of #IPL2021 ! Happy to see @RCBTweets pull it off! What a wonderful knock by Mr.360, still can't believe he's doing this without playing international cricket ! Fantastic show @ABdeVilliers17 #RCBvsMI — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) April 9, 2021

3000 years later on a different planet, RCB vs Some random team, RCB buys all kinds of super hybrid humans, the genetically modified type who can do unbelievable stuff. I think even then AB will have to be THE guy to get us over the line. What a star!! 🌟 — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) April 9, 2021

Don’t understand @ABdeVilliers17 batting at no 5 !!? 🤷‍♂️your best batsmen after opening have to come at no 3 or no 4 in t20 just an opinion #MIvRCB #IPL2021 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 9, 2021

AB pushed lower in the order...in order to give Maxwell more overs to bat. It’s worked out just right for both of them tonight. At least, this one time. Personally, not a fan for AB to batting any lower than #4 though. #MIvsRCB #IPL2021 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 9, 2021

Still the best. AB. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 9, 2021

This man is a freak of nature. — Clive (@_vanillawallah) April 9, 2021

WOW. How is he doing this? That four over cover off Bumrah... I mean. Isn't this man supposed to be rusty? Do human laws don't apply to him? He is playing competitive cricket for the first time since IPL 2020. Goodness. #AlienDeVilliers #IPL2021 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 9, 2021

Best ave in successful run chases in IPL (Min. 20 inns)



68.18 - Warner

61.52 - Dhawan

61.45 - Gayle

60.85 - ABD

55.35 - Buttler#IPL2021 #MIvsRCB — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 9, 2021

AB de Villiers, with a Match Impact of +22, is the CricViz Player of the Match. The veteran's class was the difference between the two sides in a Chennai thriller. #MIvRCB #IPL2021 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 9, 2021

AB v Boult 😍

AB smacking it like he never stopped playing. 😍😍😍#MIvRCB#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/jMQydE2uau — Aishu Haridas (@imaishu_) April 9, 2021

Whether ABD wins @RCBTweets the game tonight or not, I do feel he has the most experience to finish games off. Maybe this is the new formula they will continue moving forward. — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) April 9, 2021

What a nail biter !! Happy to see @RCBTweets prevail in the end. Starting the season on a winning note and the genius of ABD #DoddaMathu #IPL2021 #RCBvsMI — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) April 9, 2021

#MI won’t be too disappointed, we all know they always like to lose the first game & win the trophy!



But on a serious note why was #ABdeVilliers playing so low in the batting order? And why wasn’t #HardikPandya bowling? I really hope he’s fit to bowl!#MIvsRCB #IPL2021 — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) April 9, 2021

Best ave in successful run chases in IPL (Min. 20 inns)



68.18 - Warner

61.52 - Dhawan

61.45 - Gayle

60.85 - ABD

55.35 - Buttler#IPL2021 #MIvsRCB — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 9, 2021