IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live: Pant and Co on top as Ashwin removes Moeen
Follow live updates of match No 2 of Indian Premier League 2021.
After 11 overs, CSK are 81/3: Another six off Ashwin’s bowling, this time Rayudu sweeps it brilliantly. The off-spinner does well to concede just four runs off the next five balls but finished with expensive figures of 1/47 from his four overs.
After 10 overs, CSK are 71/3: Another good over by Amit Mishra, just five from it. Prithvi Shaw with a good save at the boundary off the last ball.
After 9 overs, CSK are 66/3: SIX! Raina continues to attack and Ashwin concedes his third six of the over. A powerful, flat pull over mid-wicket. Ambati Rayudu is the new batsman for Chennai. They need a big partnership.
After 8.3 overs, CSK are 60/3: TWO SIXES AND OUT! Ashwin has removed Moeen thanks to a superb catch by Dhawan. The left-hander hit two brilliant sixes straight back but went for a hat-trick and perished. Dhawan ran back and completed a tough, tough catch. Moeen walks back for 36 off 24.
After 8 overs, CSK are 48/2: Seasoned leg-spinner Amit Mishra joins the attack and delivers a good over for Delhi, just five runs from it. “Aa jao Ash bhai,” says Rishabh Pant at the end of the over.
After 7 overs, CSK are 43/2: Ashwin concedes consecutive fours again, this time it’s Moeen who gets the runs. The off-spinner then pauses at the crease before bowling a Kedar Jadhav-esque round-arm ball. It’s all happening!
After 6 overs, CSK are 33/2: Tom Curran joins the attack and delivers a solid over, just three from it. And that’s the end of the powerplay. Delhi are on top as Chennai try to rebuild.
After 5 overs, CSK are 30/2: Ashwin joins the attack and Raina hits him for consecutive fours! The left-hander drills one past cover before stepping out and lifting the next ball over mid-on. No real turn for the off-spinner first up.
After 4 overs, CSK are 20/2: Two fours for Moeen Ali, either side of the wicket. Chris Woakes drops it short and the left-hander takes full toll. The first one was a superb punch and the second a well-placed hook.
After 3 overs, CSK are 11/2: Suresh Raina gets going with a cut for four. But this is a fantastic start for Delhi. Chennai need to be careful here.
CSK 7/2 (2.1 overs): WICKET! Delhi Capitals are on fire at the Wankhede! Chris Woakes gets Ruturaj Gaikwad’s outside edge and Shikhar Dhawan takes a sharp low catch in the slips. CSK have lost both their openers in the first 13 balls.
CSK 7/1 (1.4 overs): WICKET! Avesh Khan has struck in his first over and Faf du Plessis is on his bike! Top delivery from the right-arm quick and it struck the South African opener plumb in front. No review taken. Delhi Capitals are up and running!
7.30 pm: We’re set for the start of match No 2 as Rishabh Pant leads Delhi Capitals out at the Wankhede! Chris Woakes will bowl the first over. CSK have Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad at the crease. Here we go!
Trivia: January 14, 2020, was the last time there was an international/IPL game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India took on Australia in an ODI and Rishabh Pant ended up getting a concussion because of a Pat Cummins bouncer.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.
Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan.
7.03 pm: MS Dhoni at the toss – “It’s good to be back... to make the most of whatever is left.”
7.00 pm: TOSS – Rishabh Pant has won the toss and Delhi Capitals will BOWL first!
6.57 pm: The big news ahead of the toss is that England’s Tom Curran and Chris Woakes are going to make their debuts for Delhi Capitals tonight.
Chennai and Delhi had contrasting runs in IPL 2020 with the former failing to reach the IPL playoffs for the first time. While Dhoni and Co will be aiming to bring back lost glory, Delhi will try and continue their steady progress by mounting a title run under the leadership of Pant.
HEAD TO HEAD: Played 23, Chennai 15, Delhi 8
6.45 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 2 of Indian Premier League 2021. Tonight, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings take on Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.