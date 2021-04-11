Ahead of the 14th season of Indian Premier League curtain-raiser on Friday, Rahul Dravid — rather literally — broke the internet. The former Indian captain is no stranger to the world of advertisements but his Dravid’s most recent appearance in the advertisement for CRED, ahead of IPL 2021, was quite unlike anything previously seen. The clip went viral for his angry avatar, as he proclaimed he is the gunda of Indira Nagar while stuck in a traffic jam.

Here’s a collection of old advertisements featuring Dravid over the years, starting of course with his “Jammy” days:

VIDEO: Rahul Dravid in the Kissan Jam advertisement.



Dravid got the nickname ‘Jammy’ as his father worked for Kissan products for 30-odd years. Later he was known as ‘The Wall’pic.twitter.com/EXXf9Z2Y20 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) June 30, 2020

Rahul Dravid's recent CRED ad reminded me of this Mountain Dew ad from 2013 where Dravid featured alongside the other members of Rajasthan Royals. How many of you remember this one? 😄 pic.twitter.com/UACQrxolRJ — Mainak Sinha🏏📽️ (@cric_archivist) April 10, 2021

