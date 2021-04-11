IPL 2021, SRH vs KKR live blog: Warner elects to bowl first; Williamson, Narine dropped
Follow live updates of match No 3 of Indian Premier League 2021.
Live updates
Playing XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma.
7.04 pm: Foreign players playing tonight
SRH: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi (no Kane Williamson).
KKR: Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan.
7.00 pm: TOSS – David Warner has won the toss and SRH will bowl first!
6.45 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 3 of Indian Premier League 2021. Tonight, David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Get your votes in here:
Team previews:
IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad squad, schedule and preview: Can solid SRH improve upon consistency?
IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders squad, schedule and preview: Can Morgan lead KKR back into playoffs?