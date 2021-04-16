Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

7.04 pm: Both PBKS and CSK have unchanged playing XIs.

TOSS: MS Dhoni has won the toss and CSK will BOWL first!

Milestone alert: MS Dhoni will be playing his 200th game for Chennai Super Kings tonight!

6.45 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 8 of Indian Premier League 2021. Tonight, KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.