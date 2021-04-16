IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK live: Dhoni elects to bowl first, both teams remain unchanged
Follow live updates of match No 8 of Indian Premier League 2021 from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Live updates
Playing XIs
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.
7.04 pm: Both PBKS and CSK have unchanged playing XIs.
TOSS: MS Dhoni has won the toss and CSK will BOWL first!
Milestone alert: MS Dhoni will be playing his 200th game for Chennai Super Kings tonight!
6.45 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 8 of Indian Premier League 2021. Tonight, KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.