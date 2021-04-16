IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK live: Chahar, Jadeja sizzle as Punjab lose 4 wickets in powerplay
Follow live updates of match No 8 of Indian Premier League 2021 from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Live updates
After 8 overs, PBKS are 34/5: Punjab get their first six of the innings as Shahrukh Khan pulls a short ball from Ravindra Jadeja into the stands. The men in red need a lot more of these.
After 7 overs, PBKS are 26/5: The end of an absolutely sensational spell from Deepak Chahar. He ends with a maiden-wicket and with figures of 4/13. The right-arm swing bowler has potentially won the match for his team with this dream spell.
After 6.2 overs, PBKS are 26/5: WICKET! PBKS have lost half their side for 26 runs in 6.2 overs! Deepak Chahar has his fourth wicket as Deepak Hooda hits it straight to mid-off. This has been better than a dream start for CSK!
After 6 overs, PBKS are 26/4: Thakur drops it short and Hooda punches it in the air for four. That’s the end of the powerplay, it’s been all Chennai so far.
After 4.4 overs, PBKS are 19/4: WICKET! CSK and Deepak Chahar are on fire! Chahar gets his third wicket and second of the over as Nicholas Pooran is out for a two-ball duck! The left-hander hooked it straight to fine-leg. PBKS are in deep trouble!
After 4.2 overs, PBKS are 19/3: WICKET! Another piece of magic from Ravindra Jadeja! Chris Gayle walks back as Deepak Chahar gets his second. The ball looped towards extra cover and Jaddu put in a full-length dive to take the catch. What an athlete!
After 4 overs, PBKS are 18/2: Sam Curran with another quiet over. Punjab have Chris Gayle and Deepak Hooda at the crease now. Hooda was brilliant in the last game, his team needs him to deliver again.
After 2.5 overs, PBKS are 15/2: WICKET! Ravindra Jadeja hits the bullseye and KL Rahul is run-out! A moment of brilliance in the field from one of the best in world cricket. The batsmen tried to steal a single but Jadeja was too quick from cover. Rahul should’ve put in the dive. CSK are all over PBKS!
What a sight that is...
After 2 overs, PBKS are 7/1: First boundary for Punjab! Sam Curran drifts on to the pads and KL Rahul clips it for four. The new ball is swinging nicely for the Chennai pacers.
After 1 over, PBKS are 2/1: Dropped! Chris Gayle timed it wonderfully and the ball went to Ruturaj Gaikwad at point in a flash but he couldn’t hold on to the catch. That should’ve been taken. A superb first over from Deepak Chahar!
After 0.4 overs, PBKS are 1/1: WICKET! Mayank Agarwal is out clean bowled for a two-ball duck! An absolute peach of a delivery from Deepak Chahar. It completely squared-up the right-hander.
7.30 pm: We’re ready for play at the Wankhede! KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are opening the batting for PBKS. Deepak Chahar has the new ball in hand for CSK. Here we go!
Playing XIs
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.
7.04 pm: Both PBKS and CSK have unchanged playing XIs.
TOSS: MS Dhoni has won the toss and CSK will BOWL first!
Milestone alert: MS Dhoni will be playing his 200th game for Chennai Super Kings tonight!
Punjab’s last match: KL Rahul’s PBKS win despite Sanju Samson’s brilliant 119
Chennai’s last match: Dhawan, Shaw star as Delhi Capitals defeat CSK by seven wickets
6.45 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 8 of Indian Premier League 2021. Tonight, KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.