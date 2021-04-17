IPL 2021, MI vs SRH live blog: Rohit Sharma falls after giving MI a solid start
Live updates from the ninth match of IPL 2021.
Live updates
MI 71/2 after 8.3 overs: One ball after hitting a remarkable six, Suryakumar Yadav (10 off 6) is walking back to the dressing him. This time he hit it straight back to the bowler and Vijay Shankar has his second wicket.
MI 64/1 after 8 overs: Four dot balls, a four and a single from Rashid’s first over.
Rashid into the attack. How will MI play him?
MI 55/1 after 6.3 overs: WICKET! Rohit Sharma (32 off 25) went for another big shot and finds the fielder in the deep. Vijay Shankar gets the wicket.
MI 53/0 after 6 overs: Abhishek Sharma into the attack and he gives away just 5 runs. A steady over.
MI 48/0 after 5 overs: Rohit (27 off 19) is looking to play his shots but QdK after those fours in the first over had been relatively quiet. But he got a four off the last ball to show that he is ready to get started too. SRH’s bowling has not been at its best so far.
MI 38/0 after 4 overs: Rohit Sharma is in the mood today. Just marginally short from Bhuvneshwar and it ends up in the stands. His 217th six in the IPL – most for an Indian player, goes past Dhoni. MI are doing this very well.
A change of ends for Bhuvneshwar.
MI 29/0 after 3 overs: MI won’t allow Mujeeb to settle. He gets his length wrong to MI skipper Rohit Sharma and the right-hander him for a four in the midwicket region and then pulls him for a six. A flying start for MI. They know the slow down comes later in the innings and will look to take advantage of the first 10 overs.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman replaces Bhuvneshwar in the attack.
MI 16/0 after 2 overs: Khaleel Ahmed comes on from the other end and he didn’t help himself by bowling a no-ball on his second delivery. Rohit Sharma got a four off the free hit. But Khaleel came back well after that – working up a good pace and the natural left-armer’s angle helped too.
MI 8/0 after 1 over: Quinton de Kock gets off the mark with a superb drive down the ground off the first ball. But then Bhuvi came right back with three dot balls. A Vijay Shankar misfield gave de Kock another four before another dot ball.
The players are taking the field and we are all set for the game to begin. SRH will have to bowl very well.
19.12 pm: SRH have made four changes today!
IN: Khaleel Ahmed, Abhishek Sharma, Virat Singh & Mujeeb Ur Rahman
OUT: Wriddhiman Saha, Jason Holder, T Natarajan & Shahbaz Nadeem
Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI: D Warner, J Bairstow, M Pandey, V Singh, A Samad, V Shankar, A Sharma, R Khan, B Kumar, M Ur Rahman, K Ahmed
Mumbai Indians playing XI: R Sharma, Q de Kock, S Yadav, I Kishan, H Pandya, K Pollard, K Pandya, A Milne, R Chahar, J Bumrah, T Boult
19.01 pm: Rohit Sharma wins the toss and Mumbai Indians are going to bat first.
18.52 pm: Adam Milne is all set to make his MI debut today.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai India. The David Warner-led SRH will look to bounce back from consecutive defeats and get their first points of the season when they take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League in Chennai today.
Batting will be a concern for Hyderabad going into their third match of the season after their inability to chase down 149 in their previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. But chasing has proved to be tricky in Chennai and sides winning the toss might just look to bat first and then defend the target.