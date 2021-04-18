IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS live: Pant elects to bowl first, Smith makes debut for Delhi Capitals
Follow live coverage of match No 11 of Indian Premier League 2021 from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Live updates
After 1 over, PBKS are 5/0: Four dot balls in the first over by Woakes, three to start off. The fourth one drifted on to the pads and Rahul flicked it over mid-wicket for four.
7.30 pm: We’re ready for play at the Wankhede! KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are opening the batting for Punjab Kings. Chris Woakes has the new ball in hand for Delhi Capitals. Here we go!
Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala.
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh.
TOSS: Rishabh Pant has won the toss and Delhi Capitals will BOWL first! Jalaj Saxena will make his debut for Punjab, while Steve Smith is set to play for Delhi.
DC vs PBKS preview:
Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul eye return to winning ways
6.45 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 11 of Indian Premier League 2021. Tonight, Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals will take on KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.