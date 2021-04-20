Steph Curry extended his scoring streak with an electrifying 49-point display as the Golden State Warriors upset the Philadelphia 76ers 107-96 on Monday.

Curry, who scored 47 points in a defeat to Boston on Saturday, bagged his 11th straight game with 30 points or more to give the Warriors a crucial victory in their fight for a playoff berth.

It was another spellbinding performance from the Warriors talisman, who is fast becoming the frontrunner for this season’s NBA Most Valuable Player award with an average of 31.4 points per game.

Curry’s 49 points included 10 three-pointers – five of them coming during a 20-point blast of scoring in the final quarter.

It marked the 21st time in the Golden State star’s career that he has bagged 10 or more three-pointers in a single game.

Here’s a video compilation of his best three-pointers in each of his last ten games.

The BEST THREE from each of @StephenCurry30's last 10 games, in which he has set an NBA record with 72 threes over a 10-game stretch! 😮 pic.twitter.com/TamdZICFDT — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2021

(With AFP inputs)