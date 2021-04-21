IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH live blog: PBKS will bat first, Williamson back for SRH
Follow the updates from match No 14 of IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH in Chennai.
Live updates
PBKS 9/0 after 2 overs: Bhuvneshwar comes into the attack from the other end. Six runs off the over...
PBKS 3/0 after 1 over: Abhishek Sharma started things off with a tidy over. He could have had a wicket too but Rashid Khan, in the deep, failed to hold on to a tough chance from Mayank Agarwal (on 0). The dropped chance resulted in two runs.
Players are taking the field. We are moments away from the start of the game. Given how difficult chasing has been on this ground, SRH will have to be at their very best in the field while bowling.
Playing XIs: Changes galore today.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Moises Henriques, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
TOSS: KL Rahul has won the toss and PBKS will bat first.
2.55 pm: On a track that spinners are likely to enjoy, both teams have made changes. Kedar Jadhav has received his first SRH cap while Fabien Allen and Moises Henriques come in for PBKS.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of a midweek double-header in the Indian Premier League.
The first match is between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai. This will be Punjab’s first match in Chennai, while SRH have struggled to get going at a venue where their jinx continues. PBKS are only making a short stopover in Chennai, for two matches, but they can’t afford to slip further back. For SRH, the only win-less team in the tournament, two points cannot come soon enough.
PBKS v SRH preview: After hattrick of losses, Hyderabad eye much-needed win against Punjab