After 1 over, CSK are 4/0: Tight over from Varun to begin with. The pitch has a green tinge so not much turn on offer yet.

7.00 pm: We’re ready for play at the Wankhede! Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad are opening the batting for CSK. Varun Chakravarthy has the new ball in hand for KKR. Here we go!

7.03 pm: KKR have two changes – Harbhajan Singh and Shakib Al Hasan make way for Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Sunil Narine. CSK have one change – Dwayne Bravo has been rested and Lungi Ngidi takes his place.

7.00 pm: TOSS – Eoin Morgan has won the toss and KKR will BOWL first!

6.45 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 15 of Indian Premier League 2021. Tonight, Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.