Devdutt Padikkal hit his first century in the Indian Premier League as Royal Challengers Bangalore thumped Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

As it happened: IPL 2021 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals

Padikkal hit 11 fours and six sixes in his knock of 101* off 52 and added an unbeaten 181-run stand with Virat Kohli (72 off 47) for the first wicket.

The 20-year-old left-hander from Karnataka had impressed one and all during IPL 2020 too and on Thursday, he put on an exhibition of classy strokeplay against Rajasthan to signal his arrival for the 2021 season. He has been in stellar form in domestic circuit for Karnataka as well.

Virat Kohli becomes first player to hit 6,000 runs in Indian Premier League

Here are reactions to Padikkal’s knock:

#IPL2021 #RCB



Virat Kohli on Devdutt Padikkal:



"Great talent, one to watch out for in the future. Tonight I had the best seat in the house and thoroughly enjoyed his innings"#RCBvRR https://t.co/TSUuySlvyo pic.twitter.com/vkySEqSC4a — The Field (@thefield_in) April 22, 2021

Brilliant 💯 by @devdpd07 it was an inning which was pleasing to the eye. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 22, 2021

Youngest centurions in IPL:



19y,253d - Manish Pandey, 2009

20y,218d - Rishabh Pant, 2018

20y,289d - DEVDUTT PADIKKAL, 2021

22y,151d - Sanju Samson, 2017

23y,122d - Quinton de Kock, 2016#IPL2021 #RCBvRR — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 22, 2021

You've got to be a damn good player to outscore Virat Kohli. To do it at the age of 20 whilst scoring a century is even more impressive #IPL #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 22, 2021

What an innings 🔥👏 @devdpd07

Congratulations. This match has been an emotional ride

#RRvsRCB #RCBvRR — Ridhima Pathak - WEAR A MASK, STAY SAFE (@PathakRidhima) April 22, 2021

Devdutt Padikkal has played a supremely masterful innings. The sheer power and dominance of his stroke-play was something to behold. And, he enjoys batting with his captain Virat Kohli. Well played @RCBTweets — Ian bishop (@irbishi) April 22, 2021

So heartening to see @devdpd07 score a hundred. After everything that happened with him in the lead up to the #IPL , that celebration was one of joy and relief. Awesome. #rcb — RK (@RK_sports) April 22, 2021

Good news: Another fine performance by an Indian youngster.



Bad news: Against us. ☹️ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 22, 2021

Very very happy for @devdpd07. There is genuine class here — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 22, 2021

Well played Devdutt Padikkal! Super century, hopefully the first of many — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 22, 2021

Devdutt Padikkal is batting at a totally different level. And I love the way Virat has just allowed him to take centre stage, taking singles and putting him back on strike. Feel for RR, fought back superbly while batting, but RCB & their faithful fans deserve a great year — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 22, 2021

Padikkal is PROPER — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 22, 2021

Padikkal, please stop. 🙂 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 22, 2021

Crafty, stylish, impactful - that’s the batting masterclass from these two players- Padikkal and Virat. #RCB #VIVOIPL — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) April 22, 2021

Imagine having Virat Kohli at the other end cheering your every run... on your way to a first IPL hundred.



Devdutt Padikkal, at age 20, already has quite a tale for his grandchildren. #IPL2021 #RCBvRR #RCB — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) April 22, 2021

Number of centuries for team in IPL:



14 - RCB

13 - Punjab

10 - Delhi

8 - CSK

8 - RR

4 - MI

3 - SRH

2 - Deccan/RPS

1 - KKR



The top-3 are yet to win an IPL trophy #RCB #PBKS #DC — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 22, 2021

Such a mighty effort by young #devduttpadikkal !!! — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 22, 2021