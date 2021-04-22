IPL 2021, RCB vs RR live blog: Siraj, Jamieson strike early to remove Buttler, Vohra
Follow updates from match No 16 of IPL 2021.
Live updates
Samson and Miller in the middle.
Over 3.5: WICKET! Manan Vohra’s frustrations continue. He is an enigma wrapped in a mystery. A good-looking shot or two, but then goes for a big shot and gets dismissed. Jamieson strikes, Richardson with a good high catch.
After 3 overs, RR 14/1: What an over by Siraj. One run and the massive wicket of Buttler.
Over 2.3: WICKET! The breakthrough that RCB would have dearly wanted early. Siraj keeps his length and line steady even as Buttler moves away. The Englishman misses the ball completely, the stumps are rattled. A case of you miss, I hit. Delight for RCB.
After 2 overs, RR 13/0: After playing and missing a few length balls from Jamieson, Vohra latches on to a short ball and plays a front-foot pull to get going. That should give him confidence, but he needs to do more than play one or two good-looking shots in his innings.
After 1 over, RR 8/0: Siraj does brilliantly to cut Buttler in half with one that nipped back in but the Englishman finishes the over with a couple of boundaries through the leg side. The powerplay is going to crucial for both sides, RR tend to struggle in this phase and RCB will hope for a few breakthroughs.
RR are persisting with Manan Vohra at the top, he needs to repay the faith at some point. Jos Buttler is opening with him. Siraj to start off for RCB.
07.23 pm: Overall head-to-head is at 10-10. The last five matches too, the record is level at 2-2. It is a tight contest, but on paper RCB start as favourites tonight.
Confirmation of the team news:
TEAM NEWS: Virat Kohli must get used to this winning the toss thing. He was confused there, asking Sanju Samson what he wanted to do without realising. RCB bring in Kane Richardson for Rajat Patidar, RR bring in Shreyas Gopal (who has a good record against RCB) instead of Unadkat.
TOSS: Virat Kohli has won the toss and has opted to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium
RCB vs RR head to head
|Matches
|RCB wins
|RR wins
|NR
|22
|10
|10
|2
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match No 15 in the Indian Premier League.
Royal Challengers Bangalore have started the tournament brilliantly, with three wins out of three. Rajasthan Royals have impressed in patches but have only one win to show for in their three matches. Sanju Samson and Co will hope to pull off a win against RCB who play their first match in Mumbai tonight.
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|CSK
|4
|3
|1
|+1.142
|6
|RCB
|3
|3
|0
|+0.750
|6
|DC
|4
|3
|1
|+0.426
|6
|MI
|4
|2
|2
|+0.187
|4
|SRH
|4
|1
|3
|-0.228
|2
|KKR
|4
|1
|3
|-0.700
|2
|RR
|3
|1
|2
|-0.719
|2
|PBKS
|4
|1
|3
|-0.824
|2