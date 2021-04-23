Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer will miss the remainder of the 2021 Indian Premier League, England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed on Friday.

Archer was ruled out of IPL 2021 before the start of the season due to a hand injury. The 26-year-old suffered the injury when he smashed a fish tank while trying to clean it. He played two Tests and all five T20s during England’s recent tour of India but was ruled out of the One-Day International series because of a problem with his right elbow.

Archer had returned to training earlier this week and the ECB stated his fitness will be monitored closely. The right-arm quick is expected to begin full training with Sussex by next week.

Kumar Sangakkara, Rajasthan Royals’ director of cricket, said recently the franchise would not risk Archer’s fitness in a year where England will want him playing in both the T20 World Cup and the Ashes.

“His value to world cricket and to England cricket is always part of our decision-making process and we are always guided by the experts in English cricket who look after Jofra to guide us on how we could support that journey,” Sangakkara had said.

“It’s not something we look at selfishly in terms of playing in the IPL. We understand the value of Jofra and we take a holistic view of how important Jofra is not just to our cause but to England cricket and world cricket as well.”