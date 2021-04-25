IPL 2021, SRH vs DC live blog: Rashid sends back Dhawan, Shaw going strong
All the live updates from the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Chennai.
Live updates
DC 81/1 after 10.2 overs: WICKET! Rashid gets SRH the breakthrough. Dhawan (28 off 26) walking back. Down the track and beaten by the leg-spin to get bowled.
DC 80/0 after 10 overs: Shaw gets to a brilliant fifty. He has played shots all around the park. 50 off 35. His second fifty this season.
DC 76/0 after 9 overs: Rashid Khan is one of the toughest bowlers to use your feet against. But Shaw did just that. Classy shot and it shows just how good Shaw is feeling about his game. Nine runs off the over.
DC 67/0 after 8 overs: And Dhawan helps pick up the pace again. Two back-to-back fours in the Suchith over. SRH will bring Rashid Khan into the attack soon.
DC 56/0 after 7 overs: A bit of a slowdown in the last few overs. SRH just clawing their way back into the game a bit. Shaw and Dhawan would have got their eye in. DC assistant coach Kaif believes they might look at a total of around 180.
DC 51/0 after 6 overs: Third time in five games that DC have reached 50 in the Powerplay. Shaw and Dhawan are consistently giving DC good starts.
DC 48/0 after 5 overs: Shaw is making sure DC stays ahead of the curve here. He has score 37 off the 48 runs scored so far and the shot-making has been quite spectacular.
DC 39/0 after 4 overs: Steady over by Khaleel. SRH needed that. Had much more control over his line and length.
DC 33/0 after 3 overs: DROPPED! Kedar Jadhav fails to hold on to a chance from Shikhar Dhawan (on 5) off Kaul. Tough chance and it was hit hard. But a big reprieve. Shaw, who has raced to 26 off 13, hit a fabulous six off the last ball to make it a decent over for DC.
DC 26/0 after 2 overs: An even better over for DC! Dhawan and Pant aren’t holding back in the early going. With Bhuvi missing, the pressure is on SRH already. Abhishek Sharma gave away 14 runs in the over.
DC 12/0 after 1 over: Shaw starts off the match with a four off the first ball. A bit too much width from Khaleel. Then, the left-armer sprayed one onto the legs and Shaw tucked it off his legs for another four. The third ball was crunched through the off-side. What a start to the game!
Playing XIs: One change for both teams. Axar back for DC. Bhuvi out for SRH due to an injury, Jagadeesha Suchith is in.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan
Toss: Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have opted to bat first.
Pitch Report: Danny Morrison and Matthew Hayden feel this is going to be a tough wicket for the batsmen – “It’s the third match here (on this pitch). The average score is around 167. Nothing has changed whatsoever in the wicket. It’s very hard, it’s going to be quite difficult to bat.”
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the game between SRH and DC. Rishabh Pant’s brute power will be put to test against Rashid Khan’s bagful of tricks in an Indian Premier League encounter where Delhi Capitals will start as favourites against Sunrisers Hyderabad due to their better bowling resources.
The much-criticised Chepauk track will host its 10th and final IPL game of the season in which both Pant and his opposite number David Warner would pray for a decent batting surface for their flamboyant batters.
With only a couple of first innings total in excess of 170 across nine games in Chennai, the slow and gripping surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium tests the skills of the batsmen in a different manner.