Kolkata Knight Riders’ Australian pacer Pat Cummins on Monday announced a $50,000 donation towards the PM Cares Fund for oxygen supplies to help India in its fight against Covid-19

In a statement on his official Twitter handle, Cummins made the announcement and urged other cricketers to do the same as the country battles a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There has been a lot of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for the IPL to continue while Covid-19 infection rates remain high. I am advised that Indian government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country,” Cummins said in his statement.

Twitter was full of praise for Cummins for his gesture:

Amazing work, Pat.



Big love to India and @thebharatarmy at this challenging time, the Barmy Army are with you 🇮🇳❤️ https://t.co/XcP2zPEDlV — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) April 26, 2021

Illegal to be this good at cricket, look like Adonis and be so compassionate, switched on and ultimately downright generous. ♥️ https://t.co/mmUzU4AjSM — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) April 26, 2021

Tweet does not exist

May your tribe increase! https://t.co/JklPRArJv7 — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) April 26, 2021

These are tough times for the entire globe & we must do all we can to make it a beautiful place to live in 🙌



Huge Respect for you Pat for such a wonderful gesture ❤ https://t.co/5GheoSPYus — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) April 26, 2021

India recorded over 3.53 lakh cases on Monday, the highest across the world since the pandemic began last year.

“To know so many are suffering so much at this time saddens me greatly,” wrote Cummins.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals pacer Andrew Tye decided to leave midway from the IPL as he feared getting “locked out” of his own country.

Australian bowlers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson also withdrew from the remainder of the ongoing league citing personal reasons, their franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore said on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)