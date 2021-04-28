Playing XIs: Two changes for CSK. Lungi and Moeen are back in place of Bravo and Tahir. Two changes for SRH too. Sandeep Sharma and Manish Pandey are back in.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul

Toss: Warner wins the toss and SRH are going to bat first.

Pitch: It looks like a good batting surface and dew is expected to be a factor later in the evening.

Hello and welcome to the coverage of Indian Premier League. Tonight is the first match of the tournament’s league phase in Delhi, where Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. The league’s in-form team (four wins in a row) versus the league’s bottom-placed team (one win in five). On paper, CSK start clear favourites against a struggling SRH side.

Points table ahead of match No 23

Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts
 Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 5 1 +0.089 10
 Chennai Super Kings 5 4 1 +1.612 8
 Delhi Capitals 6 4 2 +0.269 8
 Mumbai Indians 5 2 3 -0.032 4
 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 2 4 -0.305 4
 Punjab Kings 6 2 4 -0.608 4
 Rajasthan Royals 5 2 3 -0.681 4
 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 1 4 -0.180 2