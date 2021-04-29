IPL 2021, MI vs RR live blog: Rohit Sharma opts to chase as Mumbai look to return to winning ways
Updates from match No 24 in the Indian Premier League.
Live updates
STAT: Mumbai Indians have a poor record against Rajasthan Royals in recent times. The overall head-to-head is at 11-11 but MI have lost five of the last six matches between the sides since 2018.
MI's results vs teams
|Opposition
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|v Chennai Super Kings
|30
|18
|12
|v Deccan Chargers
|10
|6
|4
|v Delhi Capitals
|29
|16
|13
|v Gujarat Lions
|4
|2
|2
|v Kochi Tuskers Kerala
|1
|0
|1
|v Kolkata Knight Riders
|28
|22
|6
|v Pune Warriors
|6
|5
|1
|v Punjab Kings
|27
|14
|13
|v Rajasthan Royals
|23*
|11
|11
|v Rising Pune Supergiant
|6
|2
|4
|v Royal Challengers Bangalore
|28
|17
|11
|v Sunrisers Hyderabad
|17
|9
|8
Update from Royals:
Team news:
TOSS: Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to field first. “Looks a good pitch, better than Chennai for sure,” reckons the MI captain with a smile on his face. Ishan Kishan dropped it would seem, Nathan Coulter Nile comes in.
Pre-match:
MI are coming into the match after suffering back-to-back losses, the last one being a nine-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings in Chennai and need to start the Delhi leg afresh.
The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan have lost thrice in the tournament so far and will seek to build on the six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous match.
MI vs RR head to head in IPL
|Matches
|Mumbai win
|Rajasthan win
|Overall
|11
|11
|Since 2018
|1
|5
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League.
The 2021 season, being played in neutral venues, has now moved to New Delhi and Ahmedabad and today is another mid-week double-header. In the first of the two matches, defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals in the national capital.
Here’s how the points table looks like ahead of the afternoon game:
IPL points table ahead of match No 24
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|CSK
|6
|5
|1
|+1.475
|10
|RCB
|6
|5
|1
|+0.089
|10
|DC
|6
|4
|2
|+0.269
|8
|MI
|5
|2
|3
|-0.032
|4
|KKR
|6
|2
|4
|-0.305
|4
|PBKS
|6
|2
|4
|-0.608
|4
|RR
|5
|2
|3
|-0.681
|4
|SRH
|6
|1
|5
|-0.264
|2