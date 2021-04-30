Indian football club FC Goa went down 0-2 to UAE’s Al Wahda in the final group stage match to end their debut campaign in the AFC Champions League in Margao on Thursday.

Already out of reckoning for a place in the knockouts, FC Goa played the match without their foreign players and also missed the services of Spanish head coach Juan Ferrando, as they had been allowed to leave the country in view of the restrictions being imposed on flights from India globally due to the surge of the coronavirus pandemic.

Later, first-choice goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem had to be replaced due to an injury he picked following a collision with his own defender

Good luck to our @FCGoaOfficial guys and technical staff ahead of tonight’s match. Be sure we are proud of you all and no one is going to assess your performance based on a single game when you have already shown so much during an entire season. Make it count! 💪 #FCGoaInAsia pic.twitter.com/VdEopZHA0r — Juan Ferrando (@JuanFerrandoF) April 29, 2021

An unmarked Omar Khrbin struck in the 61st minute, taking advantage of a brilliant ball from Tim Matvaz, sending his shot on to the left side of the FC Goa goalkeeper.

Al Wahda almost doubled the lead but goalkeeper Naveen Kumar, who replaced Dheeraj, managed to save the attempt by the visiting side in the 72nd minute.

However, the visitors made it 2-0 when Mohammed Ali Menhali found the back of the net in the 90th minute.

The Indian Super League club didn’t have any clear cut chances in the first half but managed to defend well, even as Al Wahda looked to attack on a regular basis at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Persepolis FC of Iran topped the group with 15 points after beating Al Rayyan of Qatar earlier in the day. Al Wahda also qualified for the knockouts as one of three best runners-up with 13 points.

The Indian club didn’t register a win but logged three points after drawing three matches and losing as many games.

