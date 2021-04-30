The Board of Control for Cricket has confirmed that the UAE will be the destination for the T20 World Cup if the tournament can’t be held in India due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the BBC reported.

BCCI official Dhiraj Malhotra said the board still hopes to hold the event in India but confirmed the alternate plan.

“I’ve just been named one of the tournament directors, so I’m doing everything we can to make sure it happens,” Malhotra told BBC’s Stumped podcast.

“We will be doing normal scenario, and worst-case scenario, so with all that we’re talking to the ICC at the moment. It would be (shifted to) the UAE. We’re hoping again that it would be done by the BCCI. So, we’ll take the tournament there, but it’ll still be done by the BCCI,” he added.

India is struggling with the second wave of Covid-19 ad has been reporting over 3 lakh daily cases for almost a week. However, the Indian Premier League season is currently in progress inside a bio-bubble in India.

But a lot of foreign stars have that include Australian cricketers Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson have pulled out of the ongoing edition. Even India’s Ashwin Ravichandra has withdrawn due to a Covid-19 case at his home.

With a lot of countries banning travel from India, the country could find it difficult to host the tournament and that has prompted the BCCI and ICC to make alternate plans.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in India in October.