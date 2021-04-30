IPL 2021, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live blog: Virat Kohli wins toss, RCB to bowl
Updates from match No 26 of IPL 2021.
Live updates
Playing XIs: No Washington Sundar for RCB today.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(w/c), Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Harpreet Brar
Team news for PBKS: “Mayank got hit last game, so he’s not feeling too well.” - KL Rahul confirms that opener Agarwal will miss out this evening.
Toss: Wow. Virat Kohli wins the toss again and RCB will bowl first.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match at the Motera stadium. PBKS will have their task cut to revive a stuttering campaign when they face Virat Kohli’s high-flying team.
On one side, the team based out of Karnataka are on tremendous form. On the other side, the team with strong representation from Karnataka (and a fair few former RCB players in their ranks) have struggled.
Smarting from a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders, it will not be an easy task for a struggling Punjab side to stand up to the challenge thrown by a RCB team, which has been firing on all cylinders for most part of the tournament so far.
IPL 2021 Points table
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|1
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|5
|1
|+1.475
|10
|2
|Delhi Capitals
|7
|5
|2
|+0.466
|10
|3
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|6
|5
|1
|+0.089
|10
|4
|Mumbai Indians
|6
|3
|3
|+0.071
|6
|5
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|2
|5
|-0.494
|4
|6
|Punjab Kings
|6
|2
|4
|-0.608
|4
|7
|Rajasthan Royals
|6
|2
|4
|-0.690
|4
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|1
|5
|-0.264
|2