IPL 2021, MI vs CSK live: Rohit elects to bowl first; Neesham, Kulkarni come in for Mumbai Indians
Follow live coverage of match No 27 of Indian Premier League 2021 from the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi.
Also read: Questions raised about IPL 2021’s Delhi leg amid massive Covid-19 surge
Live updates
Playing XIs:
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.
7.03 pm: MI have two changes – James Neesham and Dhaval Kulkarni come in for Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jayant Yadav. CSK are unchanged.
7.30 pm: TOSS – Rohit Sharma has won the toss and MI will bowl first.
Just in: New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham has been handed his cap and will play his first game for Mumbai Indians tonight.
Hardik Pandya: “We all understand the condition in india at the moment. My heartfelt gratitude to all the frontline workers. Krunal, our mother and I have decided that we are going to donate 200 oxygen concentrators to the rural parts of India where I feel the medical infrastructure needs more support.”
IPL 2021 points table ahead of MI vs CSK
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|CSK
|6
|5
|1
|+1.475
|10
|DC
|7
|5
|2
|+0.466
|10
|RCB
|7
|5
|2
|-0.171
|10
|MI
|6
|3
|3
|+0.071
|6
|PBKS
|7
|3
|4
|-0.264
|6
|KKR
|7
|2
|5
|-0.494
|4
|RR
|6
|2
|4
|-0.690
|4
|SRH
|6
|1
|5
|-0.264
|2
MI vs CSK head-to-head
|Mat
|MI wins
|CSK wins
|Overall
|30
|18
|12
|Since 2018
|8
|6
|2
6.45 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 27 of Indian Premier League 2021. Tonight, Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi.