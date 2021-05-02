IPL 2021 Watch: Dressing room scenes – Kieron Pollard, coach Mahela Jayawardene react to MI’s epic win vs CSK Pollard’s incredible innings of 87* helped Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings in a thriller. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Kieron Pollard (C) with MI teammates | @mipaltan 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐩. 𝐖𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠. 𝐔𝐬. 𝐎𝐟𝐟. 🔥The Big Man gave a roaring reaction on his return to the dressing room after his heroics on the field! 💪😎#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #IPL2021 #Pollard #MIvCSK @KieronPollard55 pic.twitter.com/FmdfsWDWnT— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 2, 2021 🗣️ "I've seen a few of Pollard's best knocks during my time here. But this was right up there!" - @MahelaJay 💥👏We agree, coach. We surely do. 💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #IPL2021 #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/RROHK4yhaG— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 2, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. IPL 2021 Indian Premier League Kieron Pollard Mahela Jayawardene Mumbai Indians Read Comments