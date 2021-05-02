Jos Buttler smashed a superb hundred to power Rajasthan Royals to 220/3 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match in Delhi on Sunday, setting a new record for the highest individual score by a Rajasthan Royals player.

Put into bat, opener Buttler cracked a 64-ball 124, while skipper Sanju Samson made 48 off 33 balls to take RR across the 200-mark.

Live updates: IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

It was Buttler’s first century in the shortest format across leagues and internationals. His previous highest in T20s was 95 not-out.

For SRH, spinner Rashid Khan (1/24), Vijay Shankar (1/31) and Sandeep Sharma (1/50) took one wicket each.

Highest individual scores in IPL

Player Runs SR Team Opposition Ground Match Date
Gayle 175* 265.15 RCB v Warriors Bengaluru 23 Apr 2013
McCullum 158* 216.43 KKR v RCB Bengaluru 18 Apr 2008
de Villiers 133* 225.42 RCB v Mum Indians Mumbai 10 May 2015
Rahul 132* 191.30 Kings XI v RCB Dubai (DSC) 24 Sep 2020
de Villiers 129* 248.07 RCB v Guj Lions Bengaluru 14 May 2016
Gayle 128* 206.45 RCB v Daredevils Delhi 17 May 2012
Pant 128* 203.17 Daredevils v Sunrisers Delhi 10 May 2018
Vijay 127 226.78 Super Kings v Royals Chennai 3 Apr 2010
Warner 126 213.55 Sunrisers v KKR Hyderabad (Deccan) 30 Apr 2017
Buttler 124 193.75 Royals v Sunrisers Delhi 2 May 2021
via ESPNCricinfo

Here are some numbers and reactions to the innings from Buttler: