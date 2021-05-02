IPL 2021, PBKS vs DC live blog: Mayank Agarwal, Dawid Malan rebuild after Kagiso Rabada’s strikes
Updates from match No 29 in IPL 2021.
Big news: PBKS captain KL Rahul to undergo appendicitis surgery
Live updates
After 11 overs, PBKS 65/2: After 11 overs, Punjab are going at under 6 RPO. Just four runs from the last 2 overs, 2 from Avesh Khan’s too. No timing, gaps are not being found especially by Malan. Delhi bowling to their plans. 11 (17) Malan now. A shift of gears or a wicket imminent.
Just 2 runs from that Axar over, Malan on 10 (14). Punjab struggling for momentum.
After 10 overs, PBKS 63/2: CLOSE! What a case of fine margins, that. Malan misses a ball from Axar, looked very close in real time for LBW. Reviewed by Delhi, and it is umpire’s call for hitting the leg stump.
After 9 overs, PBKS 61/2: Timeout. Malan is a bit of a slow starter as well but can accelerate once he is set. He is on 10 off 10 at the moment as Delhi are doing well to restrict boundaries. None in the last couple of overs.
After 8 overs, PBKS 53/2: Axar Patel’s first over goes for six runs. Delhi keeping things under control.
After 7 overs, PBKS 47/2: Lalit Yadav starts with a tidy first over but the last ball is made to count by Mayank with a cut past point for four. Punjab need a big innings from him.
Correction: That was the 6th over, PBKS 39/2 after 6 overs as Malan joins Mayank in the middle. Rabada has put Delhi on top.
Over 5.2: SIX AND OUT! Rabada vs Gayle, that was blockbuster stuff. Chris Gayle smashes one over square leg for a flat six. Next ball, Kagiso Rabada sends in a really fast full toss that beats Gayle and sends the stumps flying. Was he going for the yorker? It started off like a beamer, and swung away in the air from Gayle and bamboozled him. 35/2.
After 5 overs, PBKS 25/1: A good over for Punjab. Boundary each for Gayle and Mayank as Avesh comes into the attack.
The commentators are discussing about the bizarre nature of Punjab’s batting lineup. Chris Gayle could have opened today, Malan is great at No 3. That would have been the natural batting order. Fair points?
After 4 overs, PBKS 18/1: Solid start by Rabada. Delhi would love for him to come good today. Gayle is in at No 3.
Over 3.3: WICKET! Prabhsimran Singh is caught at mid-off by Steve Smith as Kagiso Rabada strikes in his first over. A powerplay wicket for him! Punjab have not been able to get off the blocks quickly and the youngster plays a lofted shot that did not get any elevation. 17/1.
After 3 overs, PBKS 15/0: Mayank dropped! Avesh Khan dives forward at wide third, but after getting to it brilliantly, he cannot hold on. Prabhsimran hits a six over point later in the Ishant Sharma over.
After 2 overs, PBKS 6/0: An over of six dot balls followed by an over of six singles. Not the start Punjab would have looked for. A replay of the Ishant maiden over shows six deliveries landed on length as a good cluster but that was not great batting from the youngster, it must be said. A couple of deliveries had the width to be put away.
After 1 over, PBKS 0/0: Ishant Sharma starts off with a maiden over. Prabhsimran kept pinned on the crease, not much room to work with. Bang on with his line and lengths there, the veteran.
Ishant Sharma starts off for Delhi, Prabhsimran on strike opening with Mayank Agarwal.
IPL 2021 points table
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|CSK
|7
|5
|2
|+1.263
|10
|DC
|7
|5
|2
|+0.466
|10
|RCB
|7
|5
|2
|-0.171
|10
|MI
|7
|4
|3
|+0.062
|8
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|3
|4
|-0.190
|6
|Punjab Kings
|7
|3
|4
|-0.264
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|2
|5
|-0.494
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|1
|6
|-0.623
|2
SRH have been comprehensively beaten in the match in Delhi. As it happened.
Punjab Kings XI: Mayank Agarwal, Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami
Delhi Capitals XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan
TOSS: Rishabh Pant opts to bowl first, Delhi unchanged. The returning Mayank Agarwal confirms Dawid Malan makes his debut, Nicholas Pooran misses out. So that’s two changes for Punjab.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, the first of the reverse fixtures of the 2021 season. The second half of the IPL group stage begins with this.
Big team news ahead of the match. Punjab skipper KL Rahul has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis and has flown to Mumbai for surgery and further treatment, which will keep him out of action for at least a week.
Mayank Agarwal is expected to lead the side in Rahul’s absence, starting with tonight’s match against Delhi Capitals.
“KL Rahul complained of severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication, he was taken to emergency room for further tests which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis,” the team said in a statement.
“It will be resolved surgically and for safety measures, he has been transferred to the hospital for the same,” it added.
Rahul is expected to operated on Sunday night at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The team expects him to return to action within a week or 10 days, reported PTI.
