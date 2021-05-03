Two members in the Kolkata Knight Riders camp have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 and their Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore to be held in Ahmedabad on Monday has been rescheduled.

A report by The Age, an Australian publication, had said that that the Kolkata Knight Riders team was isolating after multiple players fell ill.

The BCCI or IPL is yet to officially confirm the development.

BREAKING: Tonight's IPL match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore has been rescheduled #IPL2021 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 3, 2021

IPL 2021: Varun, Sandeep test positive for COVID-19, RCB wary of playing KKR on Monday night



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/EbKvWGIy4A pic.twitter.com/k67swvyxsC — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 3, 2021

India is in the midst of an unpreceded second wave of Covid-19 and the health-care infrastructure across the country struggling to cope with the case load amid shortage of oxygen supply and essential medicines.

The IPL is being played inside a bio-secure bubble and with teams playing at only two venues at a given time. The two cities currently in operation are Delhi and Ahmedabad, both severally hit by the pandemic, and there have been questions over the tournament continuing. A few players and officials have withdrawn from the event.

More to follow