Two members in the Kolkata Knight Riders camp have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 and their Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore to be held in Ahmedabad on Monday has been rescheduled.
A report by The Age, an Australian publication, had said that that the Kolkata Knight Riders team was isolating after multiple players fell ill.
The BCCI or IPL is yet to officially confirm the development.
India is in the midst of an unpreceded second wave of Covid-19 and the health-care infrastructure across the country struggling to cope with the case load amid shortage of oxygen supply and essential medicines.
The IPL is being played inside a bio-secure bubble and with teams playing at only two venues at a given time. The two cities currently in operation are Delhi and Ahmedabad, both severally hit by the pandemic, and there have been questions over the tournament continuing. A few players and officials have withdrawn from the event.
