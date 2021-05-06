India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy’s elder sister Vatsala Shivakumar died on Thursday due to Covid-19, reported PTI.

The 42-year-old had suffered severe lung infection as a result of Covid-19-induced pneumonia at a private hospital in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, on Wednesday evening, according to ESPNCricinfo.

The middle-order batter had lost her mother Cheluvamba Devi last month. The 67-year-old died in Kadur.

On April 24, the Bengaluru-based cricketer, who has represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20s, had tweeted about her mother’s death while also confirming she herself had tested negative.

“Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. As you can imagine my family is lost without her. We now pray for my sister,” she had tweeted.

Veda has also been amplifying Covid-19 requests on her social media.

Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. As you can imagine my family is lost without her. We now pray for my sister. I have tested negative & appreciate if you can respect our privacy. My thoughts & prayers go out to those going through the same!! — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) April 24, 2021

India on Thursday registered 4,12,262 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,10,77,410 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. This is the highest rise in daily cases and the second instance after May 1, when the count rose by more than 4 lakh. Karnataka on Wednesday reported 50,112 fresh Covid-19 cases.

Follow Scroll.in’s Coronavirus updates here.

With PTI inputs