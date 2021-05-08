Ravider Pal Singh, former India hockey player and a member of the 1980 Moscow Olympics-winning side, died on Saturday morning in Lucknow after battling Covid-19 for nearly two weeks. He was 60.

Singh was admitted at the Vivekananda Hospital on April 24 after contracting the virus, reported PTI.

According to family sources, Singh had recovered from the virus and was shifted to non-Covid ward on Thursday after testing negative. But his condition suddenly deteriorated on Friday and he was put on a ventilator.

Singh, who also played at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, is survived by a niece, Pragya Yadav.

Singh also played in the 1979 Junior World Cup and took voluntary retirement from State Bank of India after quitting hockey.

Born in Sitapur, Singh excelled as a centre-half from 1979 to 1984.

Besides two Olympics, Singh had also represented India in the Champions Trophy in Karachi (1980, 1983), Silver Jubilee 10-nation Cup in Hong Kong in 1983, 1982 World Cup in Mumbai and 1982 Asia Cup in Karachi, among other tournaments.

Fellow Indian hockey players paid tribute to him. Here’s a look

Deeply saddened by the passing of Ravinder Pal Singh sir, member of the 1980 Gold-winning Olympics team. It was a unit which taught generations of us the value of dream, dedication and hard work. May his soul rest in peace. #COVIDSecondWave #Indianhockey

I'm deeply saddened to learn that Shri Ravinder Pal Singh ji has lost the battle to Covid19. With his passing away India loses a golden member of the hockey team that won Gold in the 1980 Moscow Olympics. His contribution to Indian sports will always be remembered. Om Shanti🙏 pic.twitter.com/rCE1pcaIgx — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 8, 2021

Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of India's finest centre half of Modern Hockey Player — Pal Bhai was part of India's gold medal winning team at 1989 Moscow Olympic.I pay my heartfelt tribute and pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Saddened to learn about the loss of former India International who was part of the Gold Medal winning Indian squad at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, Mr. Ravinder Pal Singh.



Hockey India sends its condolences to his family and loved ones. 🙏#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/vHjIQlrDqW — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 8, 2021

Shocked to hear about the passing away of Ravinder Pal Singh Sir.

A 1980 Moscow Olympics hero,

he will forever be remembered for his invaluable contribution to Hockey as a finest player .May his soul rest in peace Om Shanti 🙏 — Dhanraj Pillay (@dhanrajpillay1) May 8, 2021

