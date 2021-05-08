India’s Sumit Nagal went down to top seed Norbert Gombos in the quarter-finals of the Prague Challenger on Friday while Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov fought hard before losing in three sets to Alexander Zverev and Tim Puetz in the men’s doubles quarter-finals of the Madrid Open.

Nagal, the eight seed, lost 4-6, 2-6 at the clay-court Challenger while Bopanna and Shapovalov went down 6-4, 3-6, 10-5 against their German opponents to crash out of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Earlier in the tournament, the unseeded pair of Bopanna and Shapovalov had stunned top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in straight sets.

Nagal had come from a set down to defeat Ukraine’s Sergiy Stakhovsky in the earlier round.

The Indo-Candian pair hit five aces as against their opponent’s three, but they committed more double faults, which hampered their prospects. Bopanna and Shapovalov had committed five double faults as against two by the German pair.

Karman Kaur Thandi in action during her second round match at W25 Prague.



Karman lost the match 5-7 1-6 against the 5th seed Çagla Büyükakçay from Turkey (former world no. 60). She has also won a WTA title at her home tournament (Istanbul 2016) pic.twitter.com/p9ckuR50rd — Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) May 7, 2021

