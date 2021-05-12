Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions for the third time in four seasons thanks to Manchester United’s 2-1 defeat against Leicester.
Pep Guardiola’s team claimed trophy with three games to spare, capping a remarkable surge to the silverware in the second half of the season.
Guardiola endured the worst start to his managerial career as City won only five of their first 12 league games this term. They were hit by injuries to club record goalscorer Sergio Aguero and influential midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, as well as a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad in December.
But Guardiola refused to let those problems derail City, leading them to his 10th major trophy since taking charge at City in 2016.
Manchester City win Premier League: For habitual winner Pep Guardiola, a triumph like no other
They are also in line for their first treble. City have already won the League Cup, beating Tottenham in the final in April and can complete the set if they defeat Chelsea in their first Champions League final on May 29.
