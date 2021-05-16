The Indian women’s cricket team is set to travel to Australia in September for a bilateral tour that was postponed in December 2020, although both boards are yet to confirm the schedule.

Australia pacer Megan Schutt dropped a hint that India will be visiting in September. “We have got a tour against India in mid-September,” Schutt said on No Balls: The Cricket Podcast, hosted by Kate Cross and Alex Hartley

“So, there’s a couple of camps. I believe we are doing one in Darwin, which will be really cool... and then the tour against India. And then pretty much from there things get crazy with Big Bash, WNCL, Ashes, World Cup, and hopefully the Commonwealth Games.”

India, who have played only one series in over a year since reaching the final of the T20 World Cup in Australia last March, will tour England next month to play their first Test in seven years besides three ODIs and as many T20s. However, the Australia tour is expected to comprise only of ODIs and T20 Internationals.

The BCCI, in its last Apex Council meeting, had also approved the tour of Australia ahead of the World Cup in New Zealand next year. A home series against the West Indies was also cleared.

The tour of Australia was originally planned for January this year but was postponed after the World Cup was put off to 2022 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Several India players, including Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav, are also expected to compete in Women’s Big Bash League in Australia, which is set for its usual October-November window. Indians had missed it last year because it clashed with the Women’s T20 Challenge exhibition event in UAE.

