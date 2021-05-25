Despite the title and relegation places decided well in advance, there was no shortage of drama on the final day of a unique Premier League season in so many ways. A season that started with no fans in the stadium, finished with emotional scenes around the venues of the English top flight. The end of the season felt like the first day, in some sense.

The action was most dramatic at the King Power Stadium for the second season running Leicester City slipped out of top four on the final day after the devastating 4-2 defeat against Tottenham that denied them a place in the Champions League on Sunday.

Jamie Vardy twice put Rodgers’ men ahead from the penalty spot, leaving them on course to reach the Champions League for just the second time.

But Harry Kane scored on what could be his final appearance for Spurs before Kasper Schmeichel’s own goal and a late double from Gareth Bale denied Leicester.

The Foxes’ late collapse meant Chelsea, beaten 2-1 at Aston Villa, pipped them to a fourth place finish in the Premier League by just one point. For much of a thrilling afternoon, it looked like the FA Cup winners would do just that as Vardy slotted home his first penalty on 18 minutes.

Kane is keen to move on from his boyhood club after Tottenham also missed out on the Champions League for a second straight year.

But the England captain secured the consolation prize of winning the Golden Boot as he slammed home his 23rd Premier League goal of the campaign four minutes before half-time.

Kane finished as the outright leading goal-scorer and assist-maker in the Premier League, a feat not achieved since 1994.

Top goalscorers Player Club Country Goals Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur England 23 Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt 22 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Portugal 18 Patrick Bamford Leeds United England 17 Son Heung-Min Tottenham Hotspur South Korea 17 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton England 16 Jamie Vardy Leicester City England 15 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa England 14 Ilkay Gündogan Manchester City Germany 13 Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal France 13

Top assists Player Club Country Assists Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur England 14 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Portugal 12 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Belgium 12 Jack Grealish Aston Villa England 10 Son Heung-Min Tottenham Hotspur South Korea 10

Golden Boot (Most goals) Year Player 2020/2021 Harry Kane 2019/2020 Jamie Vardy 2018/2019 Sadio Mané 2017/2018 Mohamed Salah 2016/2017 Harry Kane 2015/2016 Harry Kane 2014/2015 Sergio Agüero 2013/2014 Luis Suárez 2012/2013 Robin van Persie 2011/2012 Robin van Persie 2010/2011 Dimitar Berbatov 2009/2010 Didier Drogba 2008/2009 Nicolas Anelka 2007/2008 Cristiano Ronaldo 2006/2007 Didier Drogba 2005/2006 Thierry Henry 2004/2005 Thierry Henry 2003/2004 Thierry Henry 2002/2003 Ruud van Nistelrooy 2001/2002 Thierry Henry 2000/2001 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink 1999/2000 Kevin Phillips 1998/1999 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink 1997/1998 Michael Owen 1996/1997 Alan Shearer 1995/1996 Alan Shearer 1994/1995 Alan Shearer 1993/1994 Andrew Cole 1992/1993 Teddy Sheringham

Most shots taken Rank Player Club Country Shots 1. Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur England 137 2. Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt 126 3. Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Portugal 121 4. Patrick Bamford Leeds United England 107 5. Ollie Watkins Aston Villa England 97

Manchester City fans got a chance to provide a memorable send off to their legend Sergio Aguero, who came on to finish with two goals. Of course, the bigger party was winning the title but there was also the golden glove to be handed to Ederson.

Most clean sheets Club Player Matches Clean sheets Percentage Manchester City Ederson 36 19 52.8 % Chelsea FC Edouard Mendy 31 16 51.6 % Aston Villa Emiliano Martínez 38 15 39.5 % Tottenham Hotspur Hugo Lloris 38 12 31.6 %

Golden Glove (most clean sheets) Year Player Country 2020/2021 Ederson Brazil 2019/2020 Ederson Brazil 2018/2019 Alisson Brazil 2017/2018 David de Gea Spain 2016/2017 Thibaut Courtois Belgium 2015/2016 Petr Cech Czech 2014/2015 Joe Hart England 2013/2014 Wojciech Szczesny Poland 2012/2013 Joe Hart England 2011/2012 Joe Hart England 2010/2011 Joe Hart England 2008/2009 Edwin van der Sar Netherlands 2007/2008 Pepe Reina Spain 2006/2007 Pepe Reina Spain 2005/2006 Pepe Reina Spain 2004/2005 Petr Cech Czech

Liverpool and Chelsea seized the final two Champions League places in a dramatic end to the Premier League season on Sunday, leaving Leicester heartbroken for the second consecutive campaign.

With Manchester City already guaranteed a third title in four years and Manchester United certain to finish second, the focus was on the battle for the remaining two places in the top four.

Heading into the 38th and last round of fixtures, just one point separated Chelsea in third place from Leicester in fifth.

Two Sadio Mane goals gave Liverpool a 2-0 win at home to Crystal Palace, while Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea were indebted to a late Leicester collapse against Tottenham at the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea lost 2-1 at Aston Villa but were saved by the 4-2 defeat for Brendan Rodgers’ FA Cup winners.

Liverpool had to celebrate the club’s first league triumph for 30 years in an empty stadium last season and their Premier League title defence was blown off course by a series of injuries to key players.

But they avoided the financial hit of missing out on Europe’s top club competition by finding their form in the final months of the season, winning eight of their last 10 games to finish third.

Full premier League table Club Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points Manchester City 38 27 5 6 83 32 +51 86 Manchester United 38 21 11 6 73 44 +29 74 Liverpool 38 20 9 9 68 42 +26 69 Chelsea 38 19 10 9 58 36 +22 67 Leicester City 38 20 6 12 68 50 +18 66 West Ham United 38 19 8 11 62 47 +15 65 Tottenham Hotspur 38 18 8 12 68 45 +23 62 Arsenal 38 18 7 13 55 39 +16 61 Leeds United 38 18 5 15 62 54 +8 59 Everton 38 17 8 13 47 48 -1 59 Aston Villa 38 16 7 15 55 46 +9 55 Newcastle United 38 12 9 17 46 62 -16 45 Wolverhampton Wanderers 38 12 9 17 36 52 -16 45 Crystal Palace 38 12 8 18 41 66 -25 44 Southampton 38 12 7 19 47 68 -21 43 Brighton and Hove Albion 38 9 14 15 40 46 -6 41 Burnley 38 10 9 19 33 55 -22 39 Fulham 38 5 13 20 27 53 -26 28 West Bromwich Albion 38 5 11 22 35 76 -41 26 Sheffield United 38 7 2 29 20 63 -43 23

In a record to celebrate for United fans, they finished unbeaten away from home — only the fourth time that has ever happened in the top flight of English football.

Most points at home Club Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points Manchester City 19 13 2 4 43 17 26 41 West Ham United 19 10 4 5 32 22 10 34 Tottenham Hotspur 19 10 3 6 35 20 15 33 Chelsea 19 9 6 4 31 18 13 33 Liverpool 19 10 3 6 29 20 9 33

Most points away Club Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points Manchester City 19 14 3 2 40 15 25 45 Manchester United 19 12 7 0 35 16 19 43 Leicester City 19 11 5 3 34 20 14 38 Everton 19 11 4 4 23 20 3 37 Liverpool 19 10 6 3 39 22 17 36

Defence

Most clearances Player Club Nationality Clearances Tosin Adarabioyo Fulham England 193 Tyrone Mings Aston Villa England 170 James Tarkowski Burnley England 159 Kyle Bartley West Bromwich Albion England 158 Ezri Konsa Ngoyo Aston Villa England 158

Most tackles in the season Rank Player Club Nationality Tackles 1. Luke Ayling Leeds United England 108 2. Yves Bissouma Brighton and Hove Albion Mali 104 3. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg Tottenham Hotspur Denmark 98 4. Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City Nigeria 96 5. Aaron Wan-Bissaka Manchester United England 88

Most interceptions Player Club Nationality Stat Jan Bednarek Southampton Poland 84 Josh Brownhill Burnley England 69 Rúben Neves Wolverhampton Wanderers Portugal 65 Yves Bissouma Brighton and Hove Albion Mali 64 Tomas Soucek West Ham United Czech 62 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Manchester United England 62 Ben White Brighton and Hove Albion England 62

Most own goals (clubs) Club Stat West Ham United 5 Arsenal 4 Newcastle United 3 Sheffield United 3 Tottenham Hotspur 3 West Bromwich Albion 3 Wolverhampton Wanderers 3

And away from the real football, it was another rollercoaster season in the increasingly popular Fantasy Premier League, Bruno Fernandes finished top of the scoring charts.

FPL top scorers Player Club Pts. Fernandes MUN 244 Kane TOT 242 Salah LIV 231 Son TOT 228

