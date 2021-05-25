Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman claimed three wickets each as Bangladesh thrashed Sri Lanka by 103 runs in a rain-hit second one-day international to clinch the series on Tuesday.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim hit 125 to steer Bangladesh, who recorded their first series win over Sri Lanka across formats, to 246 all out in 48.1 overs after they elected to bat in Dhaka.

ICC ODI Super League standings Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR Bangladesh 8 5 3 50 +0.285 England 9 4 5 40 +0.468 Pakistan 6 4 2 40 +0.426 Australia 6 4 2 40 +0.347 New Zealand 3 3 0 30 +2.352 Afghanistan 3 3 0 30 +0.527 West Indies 6 3 3 30 -0.876 India 6 3 3 29 -0.252 Zimbabwe 3 1 2 10 -0.741 Ireland 6 1 5 10 -1.076 South Africa 3 1 2 9 -0.087 Sri Lanka 5 0 5 -2 -0.706

Sri Lanka managed just 141/9 in the tourists’ revised chase of 245 in 40 overs as Bangladesh took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Shakib Al Hasan also took two wickets in a match that was interrupted three times by rain.

The third ODI is on Friday at the same venue.

The hosts were in trouble at 74-4 when Mushfiqur put on 87 runs for the fifth wicket with Mahmdullah Riyad (41), before they were bowled out in 48.1 overs in Dhaka.

Fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera struck twice in his first over – the second of the innings – dismissing skipper Tamim Iqbal for 13 and Shakib Al Hasan for nought after the hosts elected to bat first.

Left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan compounded the woes of the home side by dismissing opener Liton Das for 25 and Mosaddek Hossain for 10.

Liton cut a loose ball to Wanindu Hasaranga at backward point while Mosaddek, who was playing his first ODI in nearly two years, was caught by captain and wicketkeeper Kusal Perera.

Mushfiqur helped Bangladesh rebuild with Mahmudullah and the pair took the attack to the opposition.

Sandakan, who returned with figures of 3-54, broke the partnership as Perera took sharp a catch to dismiss Mahumdullah.

Mushfiqur, who made 84 in Sunday’s 33-run win, brought up his hundred off 115 balls, glancing Chameera for four after rain halted the game twice. He was the last man dismissed.

Chameera finished with figures of 3-44 in 9.1 overs while fellow quick Udana claimed two wickets.