Former India wicketkeeper and chief selector Kiran More believes the Indian cricket team could have spilt captaincy for the three formats between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the near future.

Virat Kohli has been the captain of the Indian team across formats for several years now. Each time he has been absent, the side has been led by Rohit Sharma in limited overs matches and Ajinkya Rahane in Tests. It was under Rahane’s leadership that India won a historic Test series in Australia earlier this year.

More, who represented the Indian team for close to a decade through the 1980s and ‘90s and was the chief selector of the senior team in 2006, said Rohit could soon get the limited overs captaincy.

“I think the vision of the board drives these things. I believe Rohit Sharma will get a chance soon. Virat Kohli is a shrewd captain who played under MS Dhoni. How long he wants to captain the ODIs and T20s, he will also think. You will learn a lot more about these decisions after the England tour,” More told India TV.

England and Australia are examples of teams in international cricket who put their faith in split captaincy across formats.

More added: “It should work in India. What the senior players think about the Indian team’s future is very important. With Virat Kohli, captaining three teams isn’t that easy plus he has to perform as well. And I give him the credit for it because performing in every format while captaining and winning… but, I think there will be a time when Virat Kohli will say ‘Now it’s enough, let Rohit lead the side.”

More, who is a talent scout and wicketkeeping consultant for IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, also believes Rishabh Pant “can take the Indian team forward” is the future as captain.