Serena Williams, Coco Gauff and former player Mardy Fish were among the leading names from the tennis community to express their support to Naomi Osaka after her withdrawal from the French Open on Monday and her revelation that she has been suffering long periods of depression.

World number two Osaka, who had already been fined $15,000 and warned with disqualification for refusing to take part in news conferences after, said she was going to take a break.

“The best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris,” said the 23-year-old Japanese star, a four-time Grand Slam title winner, who had won the first round match in straight sets.

She claimed on the eve of Roland Garros that such post-match inquests were akin to “kicking people when they are down” and that they had a detrimental effect on her mental health.

“I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer.

“The truth is I have suffered bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that.

“In Paris, I was already feeling vulnerable and anxious so I thought it was better to exercise self-care and skip the press conferences.”

Also read:

Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open 2021: Here’s all you need to know

Full text: ‘I never wanted to be a distraction’ – Naomi Osaka’s statement

Speaking after her first round win late on Monday, Serena Williams said she “feels for” Naomi Osaka and has also experienced “very difficult” press conferences in her career.

“The only thing I feel is that I feel for Naomi. I feel like I wish I could give her a hug because I know what it’s like,” said the 39-year-old, after her first-round 7-6 (8/6), 6-2 win over Irina-Camelia Begu in the first ever night match at Roland Garros.

“We have different personalities, and people are different. Not everyone is the same. I’m thick. Other people are thin. Everyone is different and everyone handles things differently. You just have to let her handle it the way she wants to...

“I’ve been where I’ve been very difficult to walk in (to press conferences) in those moments. But, you know, it made me stronger.”

Here are the reactions to Osaka’s announcement:

I am so sad about Naomi Osaka.I truly hope she will be ok. As athletes we are taught to take care of our body, and perhaps the mental & emotional aspect gets short shrift. This is about more than doing or not doing a press conference. Good luck Naomi- we are all pulling for you! — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) May 31, 2021

Mental Health is nothing to criticize. Nothing to joke about. Pls take your mental health seriously. Without my support system, I truly believe I would not be here today. Here for you @naomiosaka https://t.co/8UdJexQPVj — Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) May 31, 2021

Very brave of Ms. Osaka to speak up like this. Wishing her only good things. https://t.co/CuN2CRZWS4 — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) June 1, 2021

stay strong ❤️ I admire your vulnerability — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) May 31, 2021

You shouldnt ever have to make a decison like this-but so damn impressive taking the high road when the powers that be dont protect their own. major respect @naomiosaka https://t.co/OcRd95MqCn — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) May 31, 2021

Aside from anything else, let’s hope Naomi Osaka feels better, soon. — David Law (@DavidLawTennis) May 31, 2021

I'm no sport expert, but shouldn't we be praising Naomi Osaka for speaking up about her mental health and giving her space until she's ready? Rather than threatening her with sanctions? Surely mental health is always more important than your job? — Melissa Davey (@MelissaLDavey) May 31, 2021

In the #Osaka issue, a view seems to have gained ground that PCs are useless and should be done away with. My two cents on why it may be incorrect. I have been in innumerable 'bowl in the right areas', 'believe in the process' PCs. So there is some experience. A thread: — N.Sudarshan (@sudunarayan) June 1, 2021

Osaka withdraws from #RolandGarros. Ana Bogdan into R3.



This entire situation is a mess. Terrible look for everybody involved tbh. And terrible for the sport. https://t.co/32L6HY4sKZ — José Morgado (@josemorgado) May 31, 2021

I believe @naomiosaka has every right to protect her mental health and her game. To threaten expulsion for choosing to not speak to the media disrespects her contribution to the game—her magic that is her incredible talent on court. https://t.co/uBCtEDU4za — Monita Rajpal (@MonitaRajpal) May 31, 2021

So much respect for Naomi Osaka. Sure, maybe other athletes don’t mind the press so much. But that’s really not the point. She knows what she needs for her mental health and she gets to set those boundaries for herself. — Colleen Farrell, MD (@colleenmfarrell) June 1, 2021

Poorly dealt by everyone involved. A loss for Naomi, a loss for the tournament, a loss for the sport, a loss for the fans... Sigh!



Take care, Naomi! https://t.co/5PRBp6veHy — PP (@PrashantSport) May 31, 2021

Very brave of Ms. Osaka to speak up like this. Wishing her only good things. https://t.co/CuN2CRZWS4 — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) June 1, 2021

The irony of him not taking questions after threatening Naomi Osaka with suspension for.....not taking questions... https://t.co/eYyhBy8lZj — Kelsey Trainor (@ktrain_11) June 1, 2021

I don't know why I'm still surprised but the awful, awful takes from some tennis journalists refuse to end — Nikhila (@kokudum) May 31, 2021

Moretton(2/2):"As all the Grand Slams, the WTA, the ATP, and the ITF, we remain very committed to all athletes' well-being, and to continually improving every aspect of players' experience in our tournament--including with the media, like we have always strived to do. Thank you." — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) May 31, 2021

Take care of yourself like Naomi Osaka. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 31, 2021

The Naomi Osaka thing is interesting. Imo an athlete's job is to be as good at their sport as possible. Some athletes will be naturally outgoing and some won't. I never understood punishing the shy/ introverted ones if they aren't good with the media or don't want to talk to them — Secular Talk🎙 (@KyleKulinski) May 31, 2021

I wish that we spent our time trying to understand someone’s decision rather than rushing to judgement. I also wish that people understood that when you are struggling you are not always good at properly expressing your motivations. I also hope Naomi has all the support she needs https://t.co/FgOHv7Jad3 — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) May 31, 2021

A new entry tonight for PR shambles of the year. Would love to know the thinking behind the FFT president calling a press conference and delivering a short pre-prepared statement on Osaka (that could have easily been sent out via email) without taking questions. Oh, the irony... — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) May 31, 2021

So proud of Naomi Osaka and also so angry it happened this way — Meena Harris (@meena) May 31, 2021

Do not frame Naomi Osaka as "unprofessional".

She is rightly commenting on two things:

1) Her boundaries, and well-being. She is the expert.

2) The awful culture of the media. Something that racialized athletes and BIPOC sports journos have long been saying. #mentalhealth — Shireen Ahmed (@_shireenahmed_) May 31, 2021

I think the reason what happened to Osaka infuriated me and so many of my friends of color is because it felt like tennis was trying to put a woman of color in her place. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) May 31, 2021

Hoping Naomi feels better and hoping others start considering mental health as important as they do physical health pic.twitter.com/bZhHJEHayt — Radha (@radhalathgupta) May 31, 2021

❤ respect. If someone is taking steps to protect their mental health people should listen and work together - not double-down and put her in this position. Athletes' mental health needs to be taken seriously + prioritised. We are people too. Bless her ☹ https://t.co/7s0I4nVQYM — Dina Asher-Smith (@dinaashersmith) May 31, 2021

As a professional athlete that also works in media, I experience both sides. Accessibility is important for media to cover sports.. but NEVER at the cost of mental health & inner peace. Thank you, Naomi for sharing your truth & speaking for those who share the same struggle. 🤍🙏🏿 https://t.co/3MFEneiddA — Chiney Ogwumike (@chiney) May 31, 2021

For anyone who has suffered from debilitating stage fright or anxiety in the past, the honesty, vulnerability and clarity here is a balm to read. Cheers @naomiosaka . You just did a lot of people a giant favour by communicating so clearly. https://t.co/BsPmksry6v — @realSarahPolley (@realsarahpolley) May 31, 2021

Some of these suggestions that Naomi Osaka should front up for media despite her mental health struggles are truly baffling… have these people not felt low? — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) May 31, 2021

Good Job, French Open. Now we can focus on what’s really important: watching tennis players who aren’t as good as Naomi Osaka do news conferences. https://t.co/BfifSGkvhf — Morgan Campbell (@MorganPCampbell) May 31, 2021