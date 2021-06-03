Rafael Nadal will celebrate his 35th birthday at the French Open on Thursday by facing Richard Gasquet, a player he first encountered when he was just 12.

However, schedulers have handed Nadal the evening session slot which will mean his birthday party will fall flat as the match clashes with a 9pm Covid-19 curfew and a spectator ban.

Roger Federer, also the winner of 20 Slams, renews his rivalry with Marin Cilic for a place in the last 32.

The Swiss star leads their head-to-head 9-1 with Cilic’s only win coming in the semi-finals of the 2014 US Open when he went on to claim his only Grand Slam title.

Federer, the 2009 champion in Paris, made the second round with a straight sets win against Uzbek qualifier Denis Istomin.

It was just his second win on the tour in 2021 and first at a major since losing to Novak Djokovic in the 2020 Australian Open semi-finals.

He is still feeling his way back after undergoing two knee surgeries last year.

Top seed and world number one Novak Djokovic is also in action on Thursday in another battle of the over 30s as he faces Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas.

Djokovic, the 2016 champion at the French Open, is bidding to become the first man in more than half a century to win all four Slams more than once.

Top seed Ashleigh Barty faces Poland’s Magda Linette for a place in the last 32.

The 2019 champion admitted after her opening round win that she was “not 100%” after picking up a left hip injury.

Here’s the order of play in the main courts. Seeds denoted in []. All matches start at 1100 hrs local time (1430 hrs IST) except ones on the main court (1200 hrs local time / 1530 hrs IST). Other times mentioned are local timings.

Court Philippe CHATRIER

1 WS 2nd round Ashleigh BARTY (AUS) [1] vs Magda LINETTE (POL) followed by

2 WS 2nd round Karolina PLISKOVA (CZE) [9] vs Sloane STEPHENS (USA) followed by

Not before 16h00

3 MS 2nd round Marin CILIC (CRO) vs Roger FEDERER (SUI) [8] followed by

Not before 21h00

4 MS 2nd round Rafael NADAL (ESP) [3] vs Richard GASQUET (FRA)

Court Suzanne LENGLEN

1 WS 2nd round Ann LI (USA) vs Elina SVITOLINA (UKR)[5] followed by

2 MS 2nd round Mikael YMER (SWE) vs Gael MONFILS (FRA)[14] followed by

Not before 14h30

3 MS 2nd round Novak DJOKOVIC (SRB) [1] vs Pablo CUEVAS (URU)

4 WS 2nd round Anett KONTAVEIT (EST) [30] vs Kristina MLADENOVIC (FRA)

Court Simonne MATHIEU

1 MS 2nd round Matteo BERRETTINI (ITA) [9] vs Federico CORIA (ARG) followed by

2 MS 2nd round Jannik SINNER (ITA) [18] vs Gianluca MAGER (ITA)

3 WS 2nd round Fiona FERRO (FRA) vs Jennifer BRADY (USA)[13]

4 WS 2nd round Rebecca PETERSON (SWE) vs Iga SWIATEK (POL)[8]

Complete order of play available here.

With AFP inputs