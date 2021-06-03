Test debut. Lord’s Cricket Ground. Left-handed batsman. Born on July 8. A century.
In a remarkable piece of coincidence, 25 years after Sourav Ganguly achieved his feat at the Home of Cricket, New Zealand’s Devon Conway became only the third man in the history of the game to score a Test century on debut.
The 29-year-old Conway joined a select group of cricketers on Wednesday by marking his Test debut with a hundred at Lord’s.
The South Africa-born opener found himself thrust into the action straight away after New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and batted in the first of a two-match series against England.
But while star batsman Williamson and the experienced Ross Taylor both fell cheaply, Conway pressed on to a 163-ball century, reaching the landmark with a flamboyant whipped legside four, his 11th boundary, off England debutant fast bowler Ollie Robinson.
At stumps on day one, Conway had made an unbeaten 136 in a total of 246/3, having shared an unbroken partnership of 132 with fellow left-hander Henry Nicholls (46 not out). It is already the highest score on debut by a batsman at Lord’s in a Test match.
Only five other batsmen had previously scored a Test debut hundred at Lord’s, with Conway the first New Zealand international to achieve the feat.
Batsmen to have scored Test debut hundred at Lord’s (player, total, team, opposition, year):
Centuries on Test debut at Lord's
|Player
|Runs
|Inns
|Opposition
|Match started
|Harry Graham (AUS)
|107
|2
|v England
|17 Jul 1893
|John Hampshire (ENG)
|107
|2
|v West Indies
|26 Jun 1969
|Sourav Ganguly (INDIA)
|131
|2
|v England
|20 Jun 1996
|Andrew Strauss (ENG)
|112
|2
|v New Zealand
|20 May 2004
|Matt Prior (ENG)
|126*
|1
|v West Indies
|17 May 2007
|Devon Conway (NZ)
|136*
|1
|v England
|2 Jun 2021
Highest Test scores on Test debut at Lord's
|Player
|Runs
|Inns
|Opposition
|Start Date
|DP Conway (NZ)
|136*
|1
|v England
|2 Jun 2021
|SC Ganguly (INDIA)
|131
|2
|v England
|20 Jun 1996
|MJ Prior (ENG)
|126*
|1
|v West Indies
|17 May 2007
|AJ Strauss (ENG)
|112
|2
|v New Zealand
|20 May 2004
|H Graham (AUS)
|107
|2
|v England
|17 Jul 1893
|JH Hampshire (ENG)
|107
|2
|v West Indies
|26 Jun 1969
|R Dravid (INDIA)
|95
|2
|v England
|20 Jun 1996
|RC Russell (ENG)
|94
|2
|v Sri Lanka
|25 Aug 1988
|Hon.FS Jackson (ENG)
|91
|1
|v Australia
|17 Jul 1893
|AJ Strauss (ENG)
|83
|4
|v New Zealand
|20 May 2004
Test 100s on debut in ENG by away batsmen
|Player
|Runs
|Inns
|Ground
|Start Date
|H Graham (AUS)
|107
|2
|Lord's
|17 Jul 1893
|AA Baig (INDIA)
|112
|4
|Manchester
|23 Jul 1959
|DM Wellham (AUS)
|103
|3
|The Oval
|27 Aug 1981
|SC Ganguly (INDIA)
|131
|2
|Lord's
|20 Jun 1996
|DP Conway (NZ)
|136*
|1
|Lord's
|2 Jun 2021
Here are some reactions and more numbers from Conway’s special innings:
All statistics for men’s Tests, as there is yet to be a women’s Test played at Lord’s.
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.