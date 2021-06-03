With 50 days to go for the Tokyo Games, the Indian Olympic Association unveiled the official kit and the opening ceremony attire for Indian athletes on Thursday.

Olympic bound athletes Bajrang Punia, Ravi Kumar, Deepak Punia, Sumit, Seema Bisla and Neeraj Chopra were present for the unveiling ceremony, along with Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, IOA President, Narinder Dhruv Batra and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta.

The official kits are sponsored by Li Ning while the official ceremonial kits are sponsored by Raymond.

So far, 100 athletes have qualified for the Tokyo Games, including 56 men and 44 women. The Indian Olympic Association expects another 25 to 35 to make the cut for the Games, which open on July 23.

Athletes from 11 sports including boxing, hockey, wrestling, yachting, athletics, archery, equestrian, fencing, rowing, shooting and table tennis have qualified, with athletes from more disciplines expected to qualify too.

Here’s a look at Team India’s kits: